Embracing an entrepreneurial mindset is essential for success

But it wasn’t just luck that made us Africa’s largest AdTech and performance marketing company. It was our insistent pushing of boundaries, even when the odds were stacked against us. More than once, we had to fly abroad unannounced to meet the social media giant, demonstrate what we had built, and convince them we could meet their needs to earn their support.

Truth is, SA simply doesn’t have the venture capital and angel investor scene you’d find in Silicon Valley in the US, for example. So most home-grown entrepreneurs can’t just ride on a good idea and hope to sell it — they have to create a viable, well-performing business model. That often means identifying a big problem that needs solving, long hours, hard work and funding it all yourself.

True entrepreneurship is about the long game, and hoping for a lucky break that leads to sustained success.

2. Don’t believe your own bull: stay critical, stay innovative

One of the most dangerous traps for an entrepreneur is falling into the echo chamber of their own success. I’ve seen many promising ventures falter because the leaders started to believe their own hype, losing sight of the critical need for constant questioning and innovation.

I’ve surrounded myself with equally inspirational and hard-working partners who aren’t afraid to call out my blind spots. This culture of rigorous self-examination keeps us agile and honest, and lets us pivot quickly when necessary.

The moment you start believing you’ve figured it all out is the moment your business starts to stagnate. The market is ever-evolving, so comb over your business, refine every process and scrutinise every success.

3. Stick to the knitting: find your advantage and scale it

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learnt is to focus on what you do best, which is what I call sticking to the knitting.

Flow had originally launched as a behavioural rewards app in the property sector; but when the pandemic hit, we realised we had to pivot — and fast.

Our past success with Popimedia prompted our return to AdTech, but this time, applied to the real estate sector. From there, we refined our technology to create an intelligent platform that’s transcended real estate and is making waves around the world, in industries like retail, automotive and insurance.