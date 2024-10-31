Winning with Gen Z

Africa is home to the youngest population in the world with 60% under the age of 25. Young Africans are projected to make up 42% of the world’s youth by 2030. Brands looking for sustainable growth over the next decade are taking heed as this generation is reshaping the future of business, politics and culture. Brands that want to succeed in this context must understand that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are not just buzzwords; they are core values that drive decision-making, particularly for Gen Z and millennials. For those brands that are successful, their markets are becoming more abundant and their brands more influential.
According to the World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report” (2024), social polarisation is the third-biggest risk to humanity over the next two years. It is also identified as the most interconnected risk, meaning it both causes and is a consequence of numerous other global challenges, such as inequality, economic instability and political conflict.
The diversity mandate
For Gen Z and millennials, diversity and inclusion aren’t occasional concerns, they are constant considerations that influence how they perceive and engage with brands. According to Kantar’s brand inclusion index research, 83% of Gen Z globally believe diversity and inclusion are important, and 43% say these values frequently or always influence their buying decisions.
These findings present a massive opportunity for brands. The African youth are connected, impassioned and impatient for change. They are driving new African possibilities, grounded in authenticity and cultural pride. For this generation, diversity isn’t just about representation — it’s about being seen, heard and respected. It’s a lived experience, not a checklist item.
The power of authentic inclusion
Though African youth demand that brands take a stand, they are also quick to spot inauthentic or superficial efforts. Gen Z, in particular, are known for “pulling out receipts” to expose disingenuous and surface-level inclusivity. However, this shouldn’t scare brands into silence. Instead, brands should ensure that their commitment to diversity is authentic and holistic, starting from internal policies and practices. Inclusion must be embedded in a brand’s DNA, from hiring practices to business operations. Only then can they genuinely connect with their audience.
Kantar research has shown that brands are falling short when it comes to taking a stand on the issues that matter most to consumers, with 85% of Kenyan, 80% of South African and 79% of Nigerian consumers saying it is important to them that the companies they buy from actively promote diversity and inclusion, either within their business or society at large. This surpasses the global average of 75%, highlighting how much more critical these values are in Africa.
Our recent poll showed that the biggest concern among marketers in Africa about taking a stand is the risk of backlash. And it’s no wonder — we have seen the catastrophic consequences of getting it wrong. Some of the world’s most renowned brands, like Pepsi speaking out about Black Lives Matter and Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, can attest to this. Catchy phrases like “go woke, go broke”, which have begun to permeate the boardrooms and C-suite soirées of many top global brands, are, however, categorically untrue.
According to research conducted with Saïd Business School, in partnership with the Unstereotype Alliance and Kantar, across 392 brands in 58 countries, we found that inclusive advertising leads to 3.5% higher short-term sales and 16.3% higher long-term sales. We know that meaningful difference drives brand equity and value, and the brands that were found to be more meaningfully different experienced higher levels of loyalty and the ability to command a price premium. These findings reinforce the growing mountain of evidence that DEI, in all its facets, is increasingly a crucial foundation for brand building. It’s important not to get left behind. As Ivan Moroke, CEO South Africa at Kantar, says: “Inclusion — if you don’t do it for love, do it for the money.”
Kantar’s commercial growth director, Stacy Saggers, explains: “Kantar has been guiding brands on inclusive marketing, and our team understands the strong business case for diversity and inclusion. Purpose and profit do not need to be at odds with each other. We firmly believe that a focus on inclusion is crucial to building long-term brand equity.”
As brands navigate a rapidly evolving landscape driven by younger, socially conscious consumers, they must ask themselves three critical questions:
Is your brand deeply connected to culture?
Are you addressing the social issues that matter to your audience?
Who are the potential advocates you may be excluding?
Understanding the implications of these questions and how your brand responds will help your brand become more meaningfully different and create lasting connections with Gen Z.
The future of African youth is full of promise, and their expectations of brands are high. By genuinely committing to these values, brands can position themselves not only as market leaders but also as key players in shaping a more inclusive world. Or, as Gen Z would say: “Brands need to stand on business.”
Watch Kantar’s brand inclusion index webinar, a first of its kind study that unpacks the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in your marketing strategy.
Senamile Zungu is the commercial lead at Kantar; William Stubbings is client partner at Kantar.
The big take-out: Brands are falling short when it comes to taking a stand on the issues that matter most to consumers.
