Rogerwilco gets global B Corp status as a business that’s a force for good

Rogerwilco scored 106.8 on the B Corp scale, putting it in the top 10% globally. This is way above the requirements: the median score is 50.9 and the global average for certified businesses in the marketing industry is 80.7.

Stewart says B Corp’s verification analysts examined the agency in detail, from governance structures to staff welfare and development, plus the way they interact with their communities. “Environmental impact is also rated, and it mattered that we don’t take on clients in destructive industries like mining, fossil fuels and gambling.”

Achieving B Corp certification has deepened the sense of togetherness and belonging inside the agency. Staff attrition dropped sharply, and Stewart says there’s a buzz in the company that he hasn’t felt since before lockdown. Clients are happier and profits are up.

He says the external validation earned from becoming a B Corp has turned Rogerwilco’s organisational purpose from words into visible action.

“This authenticity is helping us grow a powerful, unifying culture because everyone associated with the agency has found something in the B Corp status that resonates with their personal values and gives them reasons to believe in us,” says Stewart.

Some appreciate the care for their wellbeing and personal development, others value micro-community CSR initiatives, and most are proud to be part of the environmental improvement process. Stewart says there’s a lot of goodwill towards a company whose business practices align with their personal principles.

There are myriad reasons to apply for B Corp certification, including to demonstrate a commitment to the triple bottom line, to be part of a community of like-minded changemakers, and to attract staff and new business.