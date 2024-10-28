News & Insights

Effectiveness in business is recognised by the 2024 Effie Awards

Advertising agency Halo and client Pineapple have won the Grand Effie for the most effective campaign this year

28 October 2024 - 11:30
by LYNETTE DICEY
The awarded campaign, “100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry”, had a remarkable effect on business.

The South African Effie Awards, part of the Effie Worldwide network, champion marketing effectiveness, recognising agencies as well as brands and their clients for campaigns that delivered measurable impact.

Campaigns that win Effie Awards demonstrate that they’ve delivered tangible results —whether through increased sales, brand growth, consumer engagement or shifts in market share. Winning an Effie is about more than just creative execution; it is about campaigns that make a measurable difference in business performance.

Gillian Rightford, executive director at the Association for Communication and Advertising, says: “Effectiveness is no longer a nice-to-have; it is the future of our industry. The campaigns that were celebrated this year demonstrate not only creativity but also effect on the bottom line. Winning an Effie is a mark of true success, a recognition that these campaigns achieved what they set out to do, which is to drive results that matter.

This year’s Effies Awards were co-chaired by Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative adviser at Number 10 — A Creative Consultancy. The duo have agreed to continue in their roles as co-chairs for the 2025 Effie Awards programme.

Ogilvy wins the grand prize at 2023 Effie Awards

Its winning campaign demonstrates marketing effectiveness and shows the power of results-driven marketing, the judges say
1 year ago
