Will padel peak as an elite craze or become a part of broader South African culture?

So, if the costs of playing padel are not exclusive to top earners in SA, why is it struggling to break out of the “country club” and into the mainstream? “Well, simple geography is certainly at play here,” says De Kock. “As a profit-driven investment, the people putting up the padel courts are clearly targeting high-income areas. We can only wait and see if that changes, and whether visionary padel entrepreneurs emerge who see the full potential of the sport and start developing facilities for more middle- and lower-income communities. Maybe we could learn a thing or two from Spain.”

In countries like Spain, but also padel-developing nations like Italy, Sweden, the UK and Argentina, there is government recognition for padel as a culturally significant sport that promotes health, active lifestyles, social engagement and cohesion. At the local government level there is support and even investment in padel infrastructure that is intentionally making the sport accessible in low-income communities.

What is it about the sport that explains its rapid rise in popularity? “Padel may look a bit simple to anyone who’s grown up with traditional racket sports, but it has a few key attributes that underpin its almost ‘viral’ appeal. It’s fun, it’s sociable and if you’re committed to healthy and active lifestyles, you’re likely to be attracted to padel,” says De Kock.

“But above all, unlike tennis and squash, where you can’t have a good game if the players aren’t of a similar skill level, padel is much easier to enjoy as a mixed-skill-level sport. It’s also easy to learn how to play, unlike golf, for example, so it has fantastic potential to be inclusive — you can have a great game with your children, with older people and with any gender mix. But if you want to take things up a competitive notch or two, you certainly can.

“The bottom line is SA could be an ideal padel-playing nation with our widespread enjoyment of sports and fantastic all-year-round weather. But many have come before and failed to go mainstream. It remains to be seen whether padel peaks as an elite craze or becomes a part of broader South African culture.”

