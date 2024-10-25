Joe Public bags Agency of the Year Award at 2024 Loeries

Joe Public proudly took to the stage as Agency of the Year at the recent 46th annual Loerie Awards in Cape Town.

Together, all three of the agency’s offices (Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg) bagged 35 of the sought-after birds, including five wins with production partners Romance Films, Darling Films and Post Modern. This impressive tally reflects the agency’s belief in “growth through the greatness of creativity”.

Thirty-four of the wins were for work across a variety of clients including Nedbank, Chicken Licken, Brutal Fruit, Castle Milk Stout, Hansa, Santam and Amnesty International SA.

In addition, Joey Gordon, one of Joe Public’s art directors, took home the Loeries Young Creatives Award.

“Receiving this recognition is an accolade for all three of our offices and our clients. Being awarded Agency of the Year stands testament to our belief that it takes a village to raise an idea, and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public’s chief creative officer.

“Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies is inspiring and fuels our drive. It’s a reminder to continue striving for excellence, especially in creating impactful and relevant SA work,” adds Khuthala Gala Holten, co-MD of Joe Public.

For the full list of winners and the official 2024 rankings, visit the Loeries website.

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.