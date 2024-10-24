How local retailers can compete with global e-commerce giants
Same-day delivery and an easy returns process are some of the benefits South African customers can get from firms based in their country
The rise of international e-commerce behemoths like Temu and Shein is putting pressure on local retailers, who say competition from global players may spark a price war. Increased competition has already resulted in market shifts. Online fashion retailer Zando plans to close in South Africa by the end of the year and Superbalist has been sold by parent company Takealot.
Takealot has called for a level playing field between local and international retailers. In a submission to the South African Revenue Service, Takealot has proposed that offshore e-commerce companies operating in South Africa should establish a local office and local distribution centres, employ locals, partner with small, medium and micro enterprises and open a local bank account...
