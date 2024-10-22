Savanna gets creative with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Cheers to a Neat collaboration to kick off Heineken’s crisp new whisky-flavoured cider
Heineken Beverages has appointed TBWA\Hunt Lascaris to run point on the Savanna Premium Cider account.
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, named the top performer in this year’s D&AD and Cannes Lion Awards, kicked off the collaboration by creating a witty campaign for the brand’s new variant, Savanna Neat.
“We have been watching the great work being done by Savanna,” says Debbie Laing, business director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. “As a brand that plays in culture with its disruptive communication, it’s clear that we share common values. We’re really looking forward to making iconic work with this exciting and brave brand team.”
Savanna Neat is the crisp and dry cider consumers know and love, but with a touch of whisky flavour and notes of toasted oak.
“We created [this] whisky-flavoured cider for an unpretentious generation that’s into bold new flavours without the fuss,” says Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, category lead for ciders and flavoured alcohol beverages at Heineken Beverages. “No need for sniffing tumblers here. Savanna Neat is ready to drink ice cold from our iconic bottle — and we couldn’t think of a better creative team to bring our concept to life.”
Hansen-Chipps says the TBWA\Hunt Lascaris team has brilliantly captured the nuance of this new innovation in the Savanna Neat “It’s giving whisky” campaign, launched on TV, radio, out-of-home media and in trade in September.
The campaign continues Savanna’s legacy of creating some of SA’s most loved ads, celebrating a nation that never takes itself too seriously and delivering a crisp, witty perspective that is true to the brand’s core.
WATCH | The hilarious TV commercial created by TBWA/Hunt Lascaris for the Savanna Neat 'It's giving whisky' campaign.
“To land the point that Savanna Neat feels like whisky but isn’t, we playfully poked fun at all the whisky tropes, from age-old traditions to the pretentiousness of how it’s consumed,” says Steph Van Niekerk, executive creative director at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris. “It’s all about giving South Africans permission to laugh at themselves and the world we live in.”
Karabo Denalane, CEO at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris, says: “It’s a great honour to welcome the world’s largest cider to our agency. South Africans are in for a treat as the Savanna Neat campaign keeps on giving. Here’s to many more!”
This article was sponsored by Savanna.