Savanna gets creative with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Heineken Beverages has appointed TBWA\Hunt Lascaris to run point on the Savanna Premium Cider account.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, named the top performer in this year’s D&AD and Cannes Lion Awards, kicked off the collaboration by creating a witty campaign for the brand’s new variant, Savanna Neat.

“We have been watching the great work being done by Savanna,” says Debbie Laing, business director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. “As a brand that plays in culture with its disruptive communication, it’s clear that we share common values. We’re really looking forward to making iconic work with this exciting and brave brand team.”

Savanna Neat is the crisp and dry cider consumers know and love, but with a touch of whisky flavour and notes of toasted oak.

“We created [this] whisky-flavoured cider for an unpretentious generation that’s into bold new flavours without the fuss,” says Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, category lead for ciders and flavoured alcohol beverages at Heineken Beverages. “No need for sniffing tumblers here. Savanna Neat is ready to drink ice cold from our iconic bottle — and we couldn’t think of a better creative team to bring our concept to life.”

Hansen-Chipps says the TBWA\Hunt Lascaris team has brilliantly captured the nuance of this new innovation in the Savanna Neat “It’s giving whisky” campaign, launched on TV, radio, out-of-home media and in trade in September.

The campaign continues Savanna’s legacy of creating some of SA’s most loved ads, celebrating a nation that never takes itself too seriously and delivering a crisp, witty perspective that is true to the brand’s core.