Three strategies to maximise your return on ad spend this retail shopping season

SA’s year-end retail season has officially kicked off and, with Black Friday, the December holidays and Back to School campaigns around the corner, brands are under pressure to cut through the digital noise.

As global giants with enormous advertising budgets expand into the local market, it’s clear that old marketing strategies won’t cut it any more.

To stay competitive, local brands need to turn to a powerful tool — one that’s already at their fingertips, says Daniel Levy, co-founder of data-powered ad tech platform Flow.

“When it comes to connecting directly with your customers, first-party data is the biggest weapon in your arsenal,” he says.

What is first-party data and why is it gold?

First-party data refers to information a company collects directly from its own customers or audience. Since it's gathered straight from users, it's highly accurate and relevant, giving businesses valuable insights into their customers' behaviours, preferences and needs.

As Levy puts it: “First-party data is a powerful tool for targeting and engagement, especially in a privacy-conscious environment, because it lets brands hone in on exactly the right audience for their offering without relying on third-party cookies or external data sources. And when you use audience insights to make more strategic marketing decisions, you can make every cent of your ad budget work more effectively.”

Here, Levy and other industry experts share data-driven strategies to help brands boost their sales this shopping season:

1. Use first-party data to get personal in all the right ways

“Personalisation is no longer a luxury in today’s consumer market — it’s an expectation. But local retailers have a unique advantage when it comes to understanding their consumers’ behaviours: a direct connection to a known audience,” says Zach Nossel, head of Digital Marketing at Woolworths.

“To stay competitive, you have to really understand your shoppers, and when retailers use reliable data to be as relevant as possible, it’s like a superpower.

“For example, we know the current economic climate drives consumers to plan specifically for a discount event, and that two of the most purchased items on Black Friday are nappies and toilet paper. So we can use first-party data to deliver hyper-targeted offers to specific consumers, and, importantly, reach them right at the moment of intent.”

With South African shoppers expecting localised experiences, personalisation through data-driven insights could be a brand’s winning move this season.

However, while tapping into data the data brands already own — from sales data, loyalty programmes, customer interactions and more — can be helpful, it’s a bit like fishing in your own pond. This is where the use of audiences from a rich and diverse data marketplace can be invaluable.

Flow has built a unique and powerful marketplace of first-party data audience partners, including ooba Home Loans, HelloPeter, SnapnSave, DigsConnect and PriceCheck. By using the data-powered ad tech platform to tap into this exclusive, highly-targeted consumer data, brands and agencies can tailor their ad strategies on Meta, Google, programmatic and social platforms, with targeting based on specific consumer behaviours, enhancing and boosting their campaign performance.

2. Be budget-savvy by hyper-targeting

While retail giants like Shein and Temu may dominate with huge ad budgets, the power of data-driven targeting cannot be underestimated. “You don’t need to outspend the competition; you just need to outsmart them,” says Dean Stander, Paid Media specialist at TrafficBrand.

“The biggest challenge local brands face is ensuring their ads land with the right people. Brands should focus on refining their messaging and audience targeting, rather than simply increasing their ad spend on impressions. First-party data can give you precision, letting you deliver your message to the highest-intent audience.”