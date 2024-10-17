Joe Public appointed as Santam’s creative lead agency

Santam, SA's largest short-term insurer, has chosen Joe Public as its new creative lead agency.

This partnership is aligned to Joe Public’s purpose of growing its people, clients and country through the greatness of creativity.

“We look forward to creating meaningful work together,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD of Joe Public. “We’re always committed to integration and developing long-term client relationships.”

Nondumiso Mabece, head of Brand at Santam, says, “The key was finding a creative partner who understands our business.

“Over the past two years Santam has embarked on a bold strategic refresh process that has seen our company venture into new customer segments, while also continuing to assert our leadership in traditional markets.

“In Joe Public we have found a partner with strategic insights of these new markets and how to expertly use technology to position our brand among current and potential customers.”

