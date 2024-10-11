Which local celebs own the hearts of South Africa’s youth?

South Africans won’t have long to wait to find out which celebrities are fan favourites of South Africa’s youth — they’ll be announced at the highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards in Joburg on November 18.
The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, now in its 20th year, is conducted by Yellowwood and considered to be the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey, conducted with 7,200 youngsters aged eight to 24, delivers insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.
“For the past two decades the Sunday Times has been tracking youth sentiment with the understanding that today’s youth are the consumers of tomorrow — and understanding why they choose one product or brand over another delivers valuable insights to marketers and brand managers,” says Lyndon Barends, MD of Arena Holdings, which owns the Sunday Times.
The Sunday Times GenNext Survey covers 69 categories from the “coolest” coffee shops to telcos, cooldrinks to insurance products, entertainment and sport, and everything in between.
“Celebrities have a significant influence over youth perspectives and preferences and are increasingly featured in brand campaigns. It’s important to measure and assess their popularity and place in youth culture,” says Barends.
With that in mind, here are the finalists — in alphabetical order — in this year’s celebrity categories:
Coolest Local Celebrityfinalists: Black Coffee, Connie Ferguson, Kabza De Small, DJ Zinhle, Kamo Mphela, Makhadzi, Nasty C, Somizi Mhlongo, Tyla and Young Stunna.
Coolest Local Radio Personality finalists: Anele Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka, DJ Fresh, DJ Mo Flava, DJ Tbo Touch, Lerato Kganyago, Penny Ntuli, Somizi Mhlongo, Thando Thabethe and Thuso Motaung.
Coolest Local Sportsperson finalists: Benni McCarthy, Caster Semenya, Itumeleng Khune, Kagiso Rabada, Percy Tau, Ronwen Williams, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Siya Kolisi, Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch.
Coolest Local Online Influencer finalists: Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Connie Ferguson, Ghost Hlubi, Mac G, Nomzamo Mbatha, Seemah, Somizi Mhlongo, Spokuhle N and Thulasizwe “Lasizwe” Dambuza.
The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on November 24 2024.
Which local celebs own the hearts of South Africa’s youth?
The finalists in the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Awards have been announced
South Africans won’t have long to wait to find out which celebrities are fan favourites of South Africa’s youth — they’ll be announced at the highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards in Joburg on November 18.
The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, now in its 20th year, is conducted by Yellowwood and considered to be the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey, conducted with 7,200 youngsters aged eight to 24, delivers insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.
“For the past two decades the Sunday Times has been tracking youth sentiment with the understanding that today’s youth are the consumers of tomorrow — and understanding why they choose one product or brand over another delivers valuable insights to marketers and brand managers,” says Lyndon Barends, MD of Arena Holdings, which owns the Sunday Times.
The Sunday Times GenNext Survey covers 69 categories from the “coolest” coffee shops to telcos, cooldrinks to insurance products, entertainment and sport, and everything in between.
“Celebrities have a significant influence over youth perspectives and preferences and are increasingly featured in brand campaigns. It’s important to measure and assess their popularity and place in youth culture,” says Barends.
With that in mind, here are the finalists — in alphabetical order — in this year’s celebrity categories:
Coolest Local Celebrity finalists: Black Coffee, Connie Ferguson, Kabza De Small, DJ Zinhle, Kamo Mphela, Makhadzi, Nasty C, Somizi Mhlongo, Tyla and Young Stunna.
Coolest Local Radio Personality finalists: Anele Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka, DJ Fresh, DJ Mo Flava, DJ Tbo Touch, Lerato Kganyago, Penny Ntuli, Somizi Mhlongo, Thando Thabethe and Thuso Motaung.
Coolest Local Sportsperson finalists: Benni McCarthy, Caster Semenya, Itumeleng Khune, Kagiso Rabada, Percy Tau, Ronwen Williams, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Siya Kolisi, Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch.
Coolest Local Online Influencer finalists: Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Connie Ferguson, Ghost Hlubi, Mac G, Nomzamo Mbatha, Seemah, Somizi Mhlongo, Spokuhle N and Thulasizwe “Lasizwe” Dambuza.
The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on November 24 2024.
READ MORE:
Toying with trust: how unethical marketing targets our youth
Nike wins youth’s Coolest Brand prize at the 2023 GenNext Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.