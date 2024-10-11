Joe Public partners with Springbok to ‘revolutionise the digital landscape’

Joe Public has announced a strategic partnership between JoeLabs — the agency's digital innovation, interface design and development studio — and Springbok, a leading creative and digital agency in Europe.

Springbok is renowned for its diverse expertise in customer relationship management, email marketing, advertising automation, salesforce, data analysis, software development and search engine optimisation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities as it brings together the talents and capabilities of Europe and Africa under the Joe Public brand. By combining the unique strengths and specialities of each company, the joint venture is poised to revolutionise the digital landscape and deliver exceptional value to clients across both continents.

“Through this exciting partnership we are merging the best of Europe with the best of Africa to create a powerhouse of innovation and creativity,” says Gareth Leck, group CEO of Joe Public.

“Aligned with our purpose of growing our people, our clients, and our countries through the power of creativity, this joint venture represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand our digital capabilities.”