Joe Public partners with Springbok to ‘revolutionise the digital landscape’

Leading African and European agencies combine their unique strengths to drive growth through a joint venture

11 October 2024 - 11:10
Sponsored
Clockwise from top left: Springbok's client service director Bas Vrijsen, Joe Public's COO Xolisa Dyeshana and Joe Public's group integrated COO Pepe Marais, JoeLab's Technology and Digital Product director Vasilios Varfis, JoeLab's Experience Design director Mia Roets and Joe Public's co-managing director Mpume Ngobese. Picture: Joe Public
Joe Public has announced a strategic partnership between JoeLabs — the agency's digital innovation, interface design and development studio — and Springbok, a leading creative and digital agency in Europe.

Springbok is renowned for its diverse expertise in customer relationship management, email marketing, advertising automation, salesforce, data analysis, software development and search engine optimisation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities as it brings together the talents and capabilities of Europe and Africa under the Joe Public brand. By combining the unique strengths and specialities of each company, the joint venture is poised to revolutionise the digital landscape and deliver exceptional value to clients across both continents.

“Through this exciting partnership we are merging the best of Europe with the best of Africa to create a powerhouse of innovation and creativity,” says Gareth Leck, group CEO of Joe Public.

“Aligned with our purpose of growing our people, our clients, and our countries through the power of creativity, this joint venture represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand our digital capabilities.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with JoeLabs at Joe Public and embark on this exciting journey of transformation together,” says Sammy Colson, CEO of Springbok.

“By leveraging our complementary skills and resources, we are confident that we can elevate both of our digital capabilities.”

As the partnership takes shape, both entities are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and growth.

Led by Vasilios Varfis and Mia Roets from JoeLabs, and Bas Vrijsen from Springbok, the team aims to create a lasting impact and unlock new opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.

