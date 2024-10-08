The demand for inclusion

Inclusivity in brand communication transcends social and moral correctness; it is a strategic move that improves demand-led growth, predisposing more people to a brand.
The UN’s sustainable development goals, established in 2015, include directives to promote gender equality, empower women and girls, and diminish disparities across and within nations, irrespective of demographic factors. These objectives are deeply intertwined with the most visible aspect of marketing, that is, the realm of advertising and branding.
Advertising does more than reflect societal norms — it has the capacity to mould them. The industry is urged to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes and, instead, to actively promote positive representations. Indeed, “with power comes responsibility”. Society will evolve regardless, but if brands do not integrate into the fabric of everyday life to keep up, they will certainly lose their competitive advantage.
Just as it is an inconvenient truth that not all effective advertising is creative and, conversely, not all creative advertising is effective, we also need to accept that a brand does not need to embrace inclusion and diversity to make money. However, the issue lies in being commercially strong over time. It does not require smart thinking to know that ignoring societal trends has an impact on the relevance of a brand over time, which will ultimately affect its sustainability.
Kantar’s publication The 5 habits of highly effective advertisers highlights that diversity and inclusion are not just creative tools but essential components of a brand that contribute to the creativity and efficacy of advertising. Predictions made as early as 2021 foresaw the evolution of these components into standard practice for an increasing number of advertisers. This evolution is rooted in the understanding that inclusivity in advertising aligns with ethical practices and is instrumental in driving sustainable growth and enhancing returns on investment.
Kantar Global Monitor research also reveals that a significant majority of consumers (65%) consider it crucial for businesses to champion diversity and inclusion in both their operations and the broader society. The survey encompassed individuals from 26 nations to gauge trends on a small and large scale. Participants were asked about their views on their nations’ levels of creativity and inclusiveness.
The findings indicate a broad global consensus that societies are not very inclusive, with only 22% affirming this sentiment. However, nearly 40% acknowledge the diversity of their countries. This discrepancy between the recognition of diversity (the demographic reality of varied groups co-habiting) and the sense of inclusion (the societal ideal of embracing and supporting differences) highlights a critical area for improvement.
The corporate world has progressed beyond questioning the importance of inclusivity to exploring the methods of implementing it, both internally and in external interactions with partners, suppliers, and customers. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has highlighted the role of creativity in fostering inclusivity within brands. But despite advancements, the need remains for further action in the industry.
Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer, encourages brands to transcend narrowly defined target demographics to cater to a broader spectrum of people. This raises the question of visibility and representation in current advertising practices.
It is the positive portrayal of these groups that amplifies both immediate sales potential and enduring brand equity
Brands are presented with the chance to enhance the representation of marginalised groups, thereby broadening their reach by demonstrating an understanding of today’s multifaceted identities. The World Health Organisation reports that while 16% of the global population lives with some form of disability, representation of this in advertising is less than 2%. Similarly, the LGBTQIA+ community is almost absent from advertising, appearing in a mere 1% of adverts worldwide. This disparity underscores the opportunity for brands to reflect a more accurate and inclusive portrayal of society.
As the demographic landscape evolves, the visibility of older individuals in advertising remains disproportionately low, with a mere 3.5% representation of those over 65.
Even in the literal sense, inclusion implies exposure of and engagement with more people beyond what might be the traditional constituency of a brand. This talks to one of the growth accelerators in Kantar’s Blueprint for Brand Growth: the evidenced-based belief that “brands grow by being meaningfully different to more people”. Inclusion contributes to the growth accelerator that urges us to “predispose more people”.
The spectrum of inclusion in advertising ranges from overt to subtle, exemplified by Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards. Heineken has openly challenged gender bias in beverage preferences, while SheaMoisture has not only tailored products for black women but also bolstered a fund for black women entrepreneurs. There are subtler inclusions of a woman postal worker in an eBay commercial and a black father with his daughter in a Hershey’s Kisses advertisement. These roles, traditionally filled by male or white actors, were intentionally cast to reflect diversity, a move that resonated with audiences who lauded these commercials for their impact and creativity.
However, mere representation of marginalised groups in advertisements does not suffice. Our research indicates that such inclusion does not inherently affect short-term sales or long-term brand value. It is the positive portrayal of these groups that amplifies both immediate sales potential and enduring brand equity.
The consumer mandate is clear: people expect brands to champion diversity, inclusion and equality. More than 50% of consumers place importance on patronising businesses that are proactive in their support of diversity and inclusion. This sentiment is even more pronounced among millennials and Gen Z, signalling that the imperative for inclusion is not just a transient trend but a lasting business ethos.
The demand for inclusion
Diversity and inclusion are not just creative tools but essential components that contribute to the creativity and efficacy of advertising
This article was originally published in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands report.
Ivan Moroke is the CEO South Africa and DEI lead, MEA, Insights Division, Kantar
The consumer mandate is clear: people expect brands to champion diversity, inclusion and equality.
