M&C Saatchi Group SA gets a new name

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has changed its name to The Up&Up Group. The name change, announced on October 1, coincides with the date that 100% of its equity is in South African hands, making the group one of the largest and most diverse independent creative companies on the continent.
The Up&Up Group started its journey almost 15 years ago when the founding partners of M&C Saatchi Abel opened their doors, having no clients and no furniture — and this in a depressed economy. Executive chair Mike Abel says the latest move is an unapologetic and intentional vote of confidence in South Africa and Africa.
The group employs more than 500 people across its six companies and businesses: M&C Saatchi Abel — which includes its Cape Town, Joburg and Amsterdam offices as well as an Africa affiliate network — Levergy, Connect, Dalmatian, Razor and Black & White.
Blue-chip clients across the group are MTN, Standard Bank, Heineken, Simba PepsiCo, Anglo-American, Nando’s, Mr D, Nedbank and Woolworths, among others.
The Up&Up Group CEO Jacques Burger says the decision to buy back the equity that was held by the global M&C Saatchi Group Plc was made before the May elections, highlighting the unshakeable belief the founding partners have in this country and the continent.
“We have always had strong faith in the opportunities on this continent and the potential of South Africa. The government of national unity offers a renewed confidence in the country’s future. All in all, we believe we are poised to go up and up, delivering a strong return on investment for our clients across the group’s businesses,” says Burger.
Creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel retains its name and its affiliation to the M&C Saatchi network as part of a licence agreement with the global network. “The Up&Up Group remains the official business and creative partner for M&C Saatchi Plc across Africa. Our leadership team remains unchanged,” says Burger.
The big take-out: The Up&Up Group is one of Africa’s largest independent creative companies.
M&C Saatchi Group SA gets a new name
It is now called The Up&Up Group
