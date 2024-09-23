Everlytic celebrates collaborative relationship with business partners

“SA is a place that needs value creation — we need to help our economy prosper. We all play a role in making our economy work and the better we do and the smarter we do it, the more we help drive and make SA a better place. That’s something that’s really close to my heart,” said Green.

“So that’s an invitation: Can we play together? Can we find ways to unlock value for ourselves, but also for our clients and our marketplace? I’m hoping today’s the start of even more value creation for our businesses and the communities we serve.”

Green also got the attendees thinking and discussing key topics of maintaining wellbeing when stakes are high, data security best practices and bringing precision to actionable insights in a sea of data.

The partners were treated to feature and product updates as well as a glimpse of the plans for the next financial year, before Smail surprised them with an awards ceremony.

The Gold Legacy Award, which recognised long-term partners, was presented to Vox Telecom, Rocketmailer, SYNAQ, Starbright, Fusion Software and Web2Go.

Sideways10Up received the Collaboration Partner of the Year for being Everlytic’s most innovative partner, which has exemplified the power of collaboration towards shared goals.

The Channel Partner of the Year, which honours a partner that has delivered exceptional service and demonstrated outstanding leadership in software as a service industry, was scooped up by Rocketmailer.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic.