News & Insights

Everlytic celebrates collaborative relationship with business partners

SA’s most trusted bulk communication platform surprised its channel partners with awards at a recent Business Partner Connect event

23 September 2024 - 09:07
by Daniella Graham
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Everlytic's executive head of Sales and Marketing Louise Krog, CEO Zane Green, head of Channel Sales Zuraida Smail and head of Development and Infrastructure Hendrik Meyburgh, at the company's Business Partner Connect event in Johannesburg. Picture: Everlytic
Everlytic's executive head of Sales and Marketing Louise Krog, CEO Zane Green, head of Channel Sales Zuraida Smail and head of Development and Infrastructure Hendrik Meyburgh, at the company's Business Partner Connect event in Johannesburg. Picture: Everlytic

Everlytic, SA’s most trusted bulk communication platform, is more connected to its business partners than ever before. 

This is after the company held its first Business Partner Connect event at Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg on September 4. 

Everlytic’s business partners are strategically aligned with the company’s channel sales department and are predominantly from small and medium-sized enterprises that sell the platform to other companies. 

Everlytic launched its channel sales in 2011, but in July last year, tech sales stalwart Zuraida Smail took over the department, bringing new ways of thinking and executing to the sales division. 

At the event, the company's business partners had the opportunity to hear from Smail along with other Everlytic leaders, including CEO Zane Green.

We all play a role in making our economy work and the better we do and the smarter we do it, the more we help drive and make SA a better place
Everlytic CEO CEO Zane Green

“SA is a place that needs value creation — we need to help our economy prosper. We all play a role in making our economy work and the better we do and the smarter we do it, the more we help drive and make SA a better place. That’s something that’s really close to my heart,” said Green. 

“So that’s an invitation: Can we play together? Can we find ways to unlock value for ourselves, but also for our clients and our marketplace? I’m hoping today’s the start of even more value creation for our businesses and the communities we serve.”

Green also got the attendees thinking and discussing key topics of maintaining wellbeing when stakes are high, data security best practices and bringing precision to actionable insights in a sea of data.

The partners were treated to feature and product updates as well as a glimpse of the plans for the next financial year, before Smail surprised them with an awards ceremony.

The Gold Legacy Award, which recognised long-term partners, was presented to Vox Telecom, Rocketmailer, SYNAQ, Starbright, Fusion Software and Web2Go.

Sideways10Up received the Collaboration Partner of the Year for being Everlytic’s most innovative partner, which has exemplified the power of collaboration towards shared goals. 

The Channel Partner of the Year, which honours a partner that has delivered exceptional service and demonstrated outstanding leadership in software as a service industry, was scooped up by Rocketmailer.

Read more about how to become a channel partner on Everlytic’s website.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic.

ALSO READ:

Winners of Everlytic’s ‘You Mailed It’ Email Marketing Awards announced

SPONSORED | ShopriteX and Machine_ emerged victorious in their respective categories
News & Insights
3 months ago

Let Everlytic take the load off your marketing team

SPONSORED | Supercharge your business's email marketing efforts by outsourcing them to Everlytic's Digital Services team
News & Insights
4 months ago

Everlytic launches free playbook for email marketing success

SPONSORED | This guide highlights the essential elements you need to prioritise to maximise your ROI
News & Insights
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Brick-and-mortar shops are catching up with ...
News & Insights
2.
Radio Awards 2024: It’s time for listeners to ...
News & Insights
3.
The complex world of sponsorship ROI
News & Insights
4.
These are South Africa’s most popular loyalty ...
News & Insights
5.
How to reach SA’s luxury market: a strategic ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.