Are ecotourism brands helping or harming?

The ecotourism industry is extremely important for both economic and social reasons, particularly in emerging markets. Tourists now spend over $200bn a year in emerging market nations. No other sector spreads wealth and jobs across poor countries like tourism does.
Ecotourism brands are emerging at a rapid rate and have virtually unlimited potential. Africa’s wildlife safari industry has become a $12.4bn enterprise, generating an additional $30.5bn in taxes and visitor spending in other sectors, according to research firm IOA. However, the resources upon which ecotourism brands depend are not unlimited.
Ecotourism is defined as responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment and sustains the wellbeing of local people.
Careful attention needs to be paid to the way these ecotourism businesses and brands are built, to avoid the industry evolving into a state of chaos over the coming decades as a result of overtourism, urbanisation and ultimately the degradation of the very environment and resources upon which this industry is being built.
Like any other product or service, ecotourism brands need to be promoted in a way that will benefit the society and environment in which it operates rather than merely punting the unique features and attributes of the product or business. Branding and marketing can and should play an important role in ensuring the sustainability of ecotourism businesses while at the same time helping them succeed.
Lead with purpose
There are three important fundamentals to bear in mind when building an ecotourism brand. The first is to lead with purpose. The most powerful ecotourism brands are purpose led. As author and speaker Simon Sinek so eloquently put it over two decades ago, “Your purpose is not ‘what’ you do, your purpose is the reason ‘why’ you do what you do”. He said: “People don’t buy ‘what’ you do, they rather buy the reason behind ‘why’ you do ‘what’ you do”.
Ecotourism businesses usually have a long list of what they do, comprising all the wonderful initiatives they are engaged in, from recycling waste to offsetting their carbon footprint and saving and protecting endangered fauna and flora. Such initiatives usually form the foundation of most of their communication.
Very few ecotourism businesses explain why they do what they do, most likely for fear of being perceived as being shallow. Claiming that their “why” is to make a profit for shareholders, for example, risks the brand being perceived as superficial.
A highly regarded ecotourism and conservation brand with properties in four countries across Africa is Singita. The brand resonates deeply with its stakeholders as it has a deep and meaningful reason for doing what it does. This is illustrated by its property in the Serengeti, where it is protecting and safeguarding wildlife from poachers and the area from urbanisation, because it is the land through which the annual migration of millions of wildebeest and zebra have taken place for centuries.
Singita’s “why” is captured and communicated through its 100-year stated purpose, which is “to preserve and protect Africa’s wilderness for future generations”.
Don’t get me wrong, the “what” is also important, but should always be preceded by the “why”. Singita’s incredibly strong positioning has enabled the brand to build a powerful community of like-minded individuals who are all able to play a role and contribute to their cause — from employees to neighbouring inhabitants, guests, local government and international donors and investors.
Without the support and buy-in of this very diverse set of people it would not have been possible for Singita to safeguard this important and iconic tract of land for the migration of the animals and for future generations.
Put people first
The second fundamental for an ecotourism brand is to put people first. To build a truly sustainable ecotourism business and to nurture, restore and protect the environment in which you operate, it is vitally important that you do so in collaboration with not only your employees but also the people and local communities who operate alongside them.
An ecotourism brand doesn’t stop and start at the fence that separates it from its neighbours. Without the support and collaboration of the community, an ecotourism brand opens itself up to the potential of misunderstanding and potential conflict. But with community support there is an opportunity to enrich the people’s lives as well as your offering through celebrating and sharing their rich and often vibrant culture. This adds a much deeper layer to the brand and the communication and marketing of it.
An ecotourism brand doesn’t stop and start at the fence that separates it from its neighbours
Niarra is a travel agency that creates unforgettable trips to inspiring places while directing more tourism revenue to the people and communities protecting our increasingly fragile natural world. In doing so, Niarra hopes to send a ripple of change throughout the industry. “Niarra” means "with utmost purpose" in Swahili. The business aims to guide discerning and conscientious travellers in making better choices for people and places, while ensuring the positive effects of their travel are maximised where it's needed most.
Build an engaged community
The third fundamental for an ecotourism brand to bear in mind is to build an engaged community.While guests are important, the brand needs to speak to a much wider set of stakeholders. Though the communication will be tailored for different audiences, the core message should remain the same.
Because the core message will have to resonate with a diverse audience — from the uber-wealthy and highly educated to the poorest and least educated — it’s vital that the core message be kept simple and easy to understand.
Tswalu in the Kalahari consists of three luxury safari camps offering access to the largest privately protected area in South Africa. The brand’s message is simple and easy to understand: “To leave the world better than how we found it.”
An important aspect of the message is the community Tswalu has built, which includes staff and their families, visiting researchers, conservationists, artists in residence, guests and neighbours, as well as the valued network of local farmers and suppliers in the Northern Cape, many of them family owned. The community also includes everyone who cares about conserving this ancient, deep-rooted land and all who have contributed to it and continue to support it in some way.
Tswalu offers a number of services and facilities, including a health-care centre that provides free primary health care and health education, not only to staff and their families on the reserve but to anyone in need within the remote, rural communities surrounding the property. Tshameka, a preschool, established in 2003, provides structured early education for children of staff and their extended families.
An eco-tourism brand that is purpose led, puts people first and builds an engaged community is incredibly powerful. Building these aspects into the foundation of an eco-tourism brand will ensure both its longevity and its sustainability.
Gary Harwood is a founder and director of HKLM. During the course of his career he has worked with a number of ecotourism brands, including Singita, Wilderness Safaris, Tswalu, Niarra and Fregate Island.
The big take-out: Eco-tourism brands that are purpose led, put people first and build an engaged community are more likely to be sustainable in the long term.
Are ecotourism brands helping or harming?
Instead of just highlighting unique features, marketing should be done in a way that benefits the sustainability of businesses in the sector
