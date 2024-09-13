How customer reviews are shaping the world of e-commerce

In today’s digital landscape, consumer trust is paramount, and customer reviews have become a critical driver of e-commerce and brand growth.

The 2024 South African Customer Experience (CX) Report highlights that 66% of consumers now trust reviews on company websites, up from 54% in 2021. This trend underscores the importance of leveraging customer feedback to fuel business success.

Addressing this critical trend, Rogerwilco, a leader in digital strategy and customer experience, is hosting a free webinar titled Harness Customer Reviews for e-commerce and Brand Growth on September 18 at 10am.

This online event will explore strategic opportunities that customer reviews present and how they can be harnessed for maximum impact.

Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco, underscores the vital role of reviews in the current commercial landscape: “In the

e-commerce world, reviews are more than just feedback; they are a powerful force in shaping brand identity and building consumer trust.”