How customer reviews are shaping the world of e-commerce
Gain insights from industry experts on harnessing customer feedback for brand success at Rogerwilco’s free webinar on September 18
In today’s digital landscape, consumer trust is paramount, and customer reviews have become a critical driver of e-commerce and brand growth.
The 2024 South African Customer Experience (CX) Report highlights that 66% of consumers now trust reviews on company websites, up from 54% in 2021. This trend underscores the importance of leveraging customer feedback to fuel business success.
Addressing this critical trend, Rogerwilco, a leader in digital strategy and customer experience, is hosting a free webinar titled Harness Customer Reviews for e-commerce and Brand Growth on September 18 at 10am.
This online event will explore strategic opportunities that customer reviews present and how they can be harnessed for maximum impact.
Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco, underscores the vital role of reviews in the current commercial landscape: “In the
e-commerce world, reviews are more than just feedback; they are a powerful force in shaping brand identity and building consumer trust.”
Rogerwilco's upcoming webinar will not only emphasise the importance of customer reviews, but also provide broader insights from the 2024 South African CX Report.
Marketers, strategists and brand managers are invited to join a distinguished panel of experts to gain valuable insights into current digital CX trends and consumer expectations.
Moderated by Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, the webinar will feature:
- Julia Ahlfeldt, customer experience strategist and co-author of the SA CX Report;
- Amanda Reekie, founder of Ovatoyou market research agency and co-author of the SA CX Report; and
- Shekara Hellmann Singh, experienced brand and digital marketer.
Key topics include:
- Trends and data from the 2024 South African CX Report: Key insights reshaping the online shopping experience.
- The rise of the super shopper: How to adapt to new consumer behaviours.
- Consumer trust and online feedback: Leveraging reviews to build trust and drive sales.
- Effective strategies: Practical approaches to using reviews for enhancing customer satisfaction and growing your business.
Refine your approach to digital engagement and customer trust: register now for Rogerwilco's webinar on September 18; it promises to be a discussion that'll help you transform your brand’s e-commerce strategy.
This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.