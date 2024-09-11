ScanTheScar campaign highlights plight of child and teen pregnancies in SA

In 2022, more than 105,000 South African girls aged 10 to 19 gave birth. For Amnesty International SA, the increasing number of child and teen pregnancies in the country is a “crisis that cannot be ignored”.

To this end, in partnership with award-winning advertising agency Joe Public, it launched the #ScanTheScar campaign.

The campaign included print ads in Woman & Home and Bona magazines, encouraging readers to “scan the scar”: an image of a caesarean scar on a young girl's stomach embedded with a Spotify code.

Once scanned, the code directs readers to a Spotify playlist featuring poems based on the real stories of three girls who'd endured child and teenage pregnancies, collected with the assistance of NGOs Children of Success and Women & Men Against Child Abuse.

These poems, crafted and narrated by well-known female poets and artists Lebo Mashile, Koleka Putuma and Thembe Mvula, were set to original tracks of music.

At the end of each piece, a call to action directed listeners to visit the Amnesty International SA website, where they could take action by sending a pre-populated email to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding action over this issue.