Cut through the noise and reduce media spend wastage with AdVantage Audiences
Flow Data’s latest innovation ensures every cent spent, is spent reaching the right audience
With global digital advertising spending reaching about $740bn (R13-trillion), the competition for audience attention is fierce. Especially when big players such as Temu and Shein have no shortage of advertising budgets — and their sights set on capturing a significant market share in SA.
Temu upped its ad spend by more than 1,000% last year. The online marketplace is rumoured to have spent about $2bn (about R36bn) globally on Facebook and Instagram advertising alone, making it one of the biggest spenders on Meta platforms. Its Google spend is likely equally impressive.
By dominating with their seemingly limitless advertising budgets, companies such as Temu and Shein are making it increasingly challenging for brands to rise up out of the noise and catch their audiences' attention.
Brands must find smarter approaches designed to connect them directly with their target markets. This requires strategic audience targeting, exceptional planning and a profound understanding of consumer behaviour.
The right data makes it easier to compete with big players
Trying to compete with the likes of Shein and Temu without a refined and precise targeting strategy results in media wastage. It’s becoming increasingly important for brands to focus their ad spend strategically to ensure it is effectively and efficiently reaches their ideal audience — and for this, they need the right data.
Building meaningful connections and conversations with audiences that resonate with their needs and cuts through the noise, requires hyper-targeted, first-party data — and that's where Flow Data comes in.
With Flow Data, advertisers can turn the market threat posed by big players with deep pockets into an opportunity and get a competitive advantage by gaining deeper control of the value they’re getting from their budgets.
Flow’s latest data innovation, AdVantage Audiences, provides brands and advertising agencies with pre-packaged, hyper-targeted audiences to target, which increases return on advertising spend.
Flow's ready-to-use audiences are designed to accelerate campaign planning and performance with exclusive targeting that ultimately ensures every cent spent, is spent reaching the right audience.
These audiences are seamlessly integrated into existing ad platforms including Meta and Programmatic channels, and are pre-matched so there’s no guesswork. Built on first-party data, they're an invaluable asset that can boost campaign performance, potentially increasing your conversion and click-through rates.
Flow’s exclusive audiences are proven to deliver on performance, backed up by strong data and real results. Research has shown that conversion rates increase by up to 50% when brands leverage first-party data, and Flow provides exactly what they need to stay ahead of the competition and in touch with the market.
These premium audiences are curated through Flow’s powerful data marketplace and partnerships with Hellopeter, DigsConnect, Ooba Home Loans and SnapnSave, which result in a unique layering of audience insights and data.
Customisable to suit your unique campaign requirements, POPIA-compliant and readily available for quick launches and immediate engagement, Flow's pre-packaged, hyper-targeted audiences offers your brand an immediate, competitive advantage in a dynamic market.
This article was sponsored by Flow Data.