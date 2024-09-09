News & Insights

MOST Awards postponed to 2025

The future event will be richer and more impactful than ever, says MD of Arena Holdings, which owns the awards

09 September 2024 - 10:28
Picture: 123RF/Danil Roudenko
The organisers of the annual MOST Awards have announced that the event has been postponed. A new-look return will be launched in 2025.

The awards have been recognising and celebrating sales performance excellence in the media industry since 2010 and have become a calendar highlight that sets the benchmark for media owners, media agencies and professionals to strive towards. 

Lyndon Barends, MD of Arena Holdings, which owns the MOST Awards, says the decision to pause the 2024 edition is a strategic one as the business works “to enhance the relevance of the Awards by delving deeper into industry trends, to deliver a future event that will be richer and more impactful than ever before.

Barends says: “We are crafting an experience that not only honours excellence but also pushes the boundaries of innovation and collaboration in the media industry.

“Next year will see a recharged MOST Awards that will continue to set the gold standard for industry excellence.”

