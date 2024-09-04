Learn about the rise of the digital super-shopper and gain more consumer-experience insights at Leaderex

Don't miss the opportunity to gain insight into the profound shifts in consumer behaviour and understand what they mean for the future of business in SA. Picture: PEXELS/TIM DOUGLAS
The digital age has revolutionised our daily lives, from the convenience of ordering groceries with a swipe to maintaining instant connections with loved ones. This shift has also fundamentally altered how consumers interact with brands, redefining what an excellent customer experience truly means.
The authors of the 2024 South African customer experience (CX) report will unveil critical insights at the upcoming Leaderex Conference, Africa’s premier event for CEOs and entrepreneurs. This exclusive event, scheduled for September 12 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, is free to attend for readers — click here to register.
“This isn’t just a report — we’re delivering actionable insights that advertising and marketing strategists can immediately use to transform customer experiences,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco and co-author of the report, alongside Amanda Reekie, director of Ovatoyou, and Julia Ahlfeldt, certified customer experience professional. The sixth edition of the study explores how brands resonate with consumers, the growing power of reviews, and the affect of the digital super-shopper on big business.
While the report examines the overall customer experience ecosystem, a main finding is that today’s consumers are growing tired of their business interactions, even amid efforts at hyper-personalisation.
Stewart says: “What once thrived on surprise and delight has now shifted to simply solving pain points, leaving customers feeling frustrated and, at times, even bored.”
The rise of the digital super-shopper
The rise of the digital super-shopper further influences the evolving customer landscape. This year’s research identifies these super-shoppers as predominantly Black, urban-dwelling women aged 25-34 with household incomes of more than R30,000 who are reshaping the retail environment. Additionally, a smaller but influential group of women aged 50 and above, with incomes above R10,000, are also making an impact.
Despite economic pressures, these groups lead the way in online shopping, demonstrating savvy purchasing behaviour, such as doing thorough research and comparing products before buying.
In line with these trends, ordinary consumers rely on reviews to validate their purchasing decisions. The report reveals 45% of respondents now post reviews to help others make informed choices, up from 38% in 2023. Conversely, only 27% engage with brands for post-purchase support, signalling a growing preference for peer validation above corporate interaction.
This shift towards peer validation has real economic implications, with data suggesting the internet influenced about R630bn of the R1.1-trillion in retail sales recorded in 2023.
“Customer experience cannot be an afterthought — it must be a main driver for success, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital landscape,” says Stewart. “Even if your business isn’t purely digital, we encourage you to attend and understand the current expectations of South African consumers.”
How to secure your seat at the Leaderex Conference
More than just a presentation, this event will delve into the evolving landscape of consumer behaviour in SA. By offering free access, Rogerwilco aims to democratise this critical knowledge, enabling businesses of all sizes to thrive.
To secure your free entry to Leaderex, click here to register by Friday September 6. A voucher code available on the registration page will grant you free access to the entire conference. The CX report presentation will begin at 6pm on Thursday September 12, preceded by networking and drinks at 5pm.
Don’t miss the opportunity to gain insight into the profound shifts in consumer behaviour and understand what they mean for the future of business in SA.
This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.
