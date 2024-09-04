News & Insights

Joe Public’s Anyone Can Be a Hero campaign raises awareness for SPCA

The campaign highlights heroism, from the bravery of SPCA staff to the generosity of donors

04 September 2024 - 09:50
Sponsored
"The Anyone Can Be a Hero campaign reminds us that true heroism is simply compassion compelled into action," says Franco Raffa. Picture: SUPPLIED
"The Anyone Can Be a Hero campaign reminds us that true heroism is simply compassion compelled into action," says Franco Raffa. Picture: SUPPLIED

A small but dedicated group of people risk their own safety to help animals. They are the inspiration behind Joe Public Cape Town’s Anyone Can Be a Hero campaign, which showcases the amazing work the people at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA do, thanks its donors, and aims to inspire others to make a financial contribution themselves.

Says Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director of Joe Public Cape Town: “We had two important objectives for this campaign: to help people understand what the SPCA does, which is not always fully understood. and to drive donations. 

“We created film and radio content that showcased SPCA staff and compared them to everyday animal lovers. This approach created humorous and relatable comparisons, ultimately conveying that, no matter how unassuming one’s actions may seem, anyone can be a hero to all animals at the SPCA.”

Says Franco Raffa, marketing manager at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA: “Some may say heroism characterises the daring acts of the SPCA inspectors who scale towering trees to rescue trapped kittens or take on dog fighters — or in the veterinary skill of those who heal and nurse animals back to health.

“The Anyone Can Be a Hero campaign reminds us that true heroism is simply compassion compelled into action. Not everyone can do the work of the SPCA, but everyone can make it possible through their donations.”

Watch the video below:

* The SPCA is an NGO that is 100% reliant on heroes like you to keep on doing its good work.

This article was sponsored by Joe Public United.

