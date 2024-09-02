Turning deafness into a marketing opportunity

The often-overlooked deaf community represents a significant market segment with distinct needs and preferences. By embracing inclusivity and tailoring strategies directed to this group, marketers can unlock the untapped potential of people who are hard of hearing while building stronger brand loyalty among the broader market.
Traditionally, marketing has been heavily reliant on auditory cues, from radio jingles to television commercials. However, the rise of digital platforms and a growing awareness of accessibility have necessitated a shift in approach. While visual elements have become more prominent, there remains a significant opportunity to create truly inclusive marketing campaigns that resonate with both deaf and hearing audiences.
For example, a popular skincare brand might launch a campaign that includes sign language interpreters in their television and online ads. This not only makes the content accessible but also demonstrates a commitment to — and awareness of — inclusivity. By using subtitles and ensuring that the ad is visually engaging, the brand would reach a broader audience and show respect for the deaf community.
But so much more can also be achieved. Understanding the deaf consumer experience is key to addressing this segment. It involves more than simply adding subtitles to advertisements; it’s a deeper dive into the unique challenges and preferences of the deaf community. Research indicates that deaf consumers often rely heavily on visual information processing. This presents an opportunity for marketers to create visually compelling and informative content that effectively communicates brand messaging.
Deaf consumers are increasingly tech savvy and active online, and are more likely to research products and services before making a purchase. This presents an opportunity for brands to engage with this audience through social media platforms where visual content reigns supreme. By creating accessible content that is both informative and engaging, marketers can build trust and loyalty among deaf consumers. An example might be a tech company that develops a mobile app with text-to-speech and speech-to-text functionality, thereby ensuring that the app is user friendly for deaf and hard-of-hearing users.
A tech company [might develop] a mobile app with text-to-speech and speech-to-text functionality
Embracing inclusivity encompasses the entire customer journey. This includes ensuring accessibility in physical stores, providing clear and concise information on product packaging and offering accessible customer service channels. By demonstrating a genuine commitment to inclusivity, brands can differentiate themselves from competitors and cultivate a positive brand image. Picture a company that creates a smartwatch with customisable vibration patterns for notifications, allowing deaf users to stay informed about calls, messages and other alerts through touch and visual cues.
By adopting a customer-centric approach and prioritising inclusivity — such as a dedicated customer support line with sign language interpreters available for video calls — marketers can not only reach a wider audience but also build stronger, more enduring brand relationships among those with no such disability.
It’s time for the marketing industry to recognise the deaf community as a key stakeholder and to develop strategies that resonate with the needs and preferences of the hard of hearing. By embracing deafness as a marketing opportunity rather than a challenge, brands can position themselves as leaders in inclusivity and reap the rewards of a loyal and engaged customer base.
Elaine van Wyk is the chief marketing officer of the IMM Graduate School.
The big take-out:
It’s time for the marketing industry to recognise the deaf community as a key stakeholder and to develop strategies that resonate with their needs and preferences.
Turning deafness into a marketing opportunity
By demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity, brands can differentiate themselves from competitors and build trust and loyalty
The often-overlooked deaf community represents a significant market segment with distinct needs and preferences. By embracing inclusivity and tailoring strategies directed to this group, marketers can unlock the untapped potential of people who are hard of hearing while building stronger brand loyalty among the broader market.
Traditionally, marketing has been heavily reliant on auditory cues, from radio jingles to television commercials. However, the rise of digital platforms and a growing awareness of accessibility have necessitated a shift in approach. While visual elements have become more prominent, there remains a significant opportunity to create truly inclusive marketing campaigns that resonate with both deaf and hearing audiences.
For example, a popular skincare brand might launch a campaign that includes sign language interpreters in their television and online ads. This not only makes the content accessible but also demonstrates a commitment to — and awareness of — inclusivity. By using subtitles and ensuring that the ad is visually engaging, the brand would reach a broader audience and show respect for the deaf community.
But so much more can also be achieved. Understanding the deaf consumer experience is key to addressing this segment. It involves more than simply adding subtitles to advertisements; it’s a deeper dive into the unique challenges and preferences of the deaf community. Research indicates that deaf consumers often rely heavily on visual information processing. This presents an opportunity for marketers to create visually compelling and informative content that effectively communicates brand messaging.
Deaf consumers are increasingly tech savvy and active online, and are more likely to research products and services before making a purchase. This presents an opportunity for brands to engage with this audience through social media platforms where visual content reigns supreme. By creating accessible content that is both informative and engaging, marketers can build trust and loyalty among deaf consumers. An example might be a tech company that develops a mobile app with text-to-speech and speech-to-text functionality, thereby ensuring that the app is user friendly for deaf and hard-of-hearing users.
Embracing inclusivity encompasses the entire customer journey. This includes ensuring accessibility in physical stores, providing clear and concise information on product packaging and offering accessible customer service channels. By demonstrating a genuine commitment to inclusivity, brands can differentiate themselves from competitors and cultivate a positive brand image. Picture a company that creates a smartwatch with customisable vibration patterns for notifications, allowing deaf users to stay informed about calls, messages and other alerts through touch and visual cues.
By adopting a customer-centric approach and prioritising inclusivity — such as a dedicated customer support line with sign language interpreters available for video calls — marketers can not only reach a wider audience but also build stronger, more enduring brand relationships among those with no such disability.
It’s time for the marketing industry to recognise the deaf community as a key stakeholder and to develop strategies that resonate with the needs and preferences of the hard of hearing. By embracing deafness as a marketing opportunity rather than a challenge, brands can position themselves as leaders in inclusivity and reap the rewards of a loyal and engaged customer base.
Elaine van Wyk is the chief marketing officer of the IMM Graduate School.
The big take-out:
It’s time for the marketing industry to recognise the deaf community as a key stakeholder and to develop strategies that resonate with their needs and preferences.
First global marketing diversity, equity and inclusion census results
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.