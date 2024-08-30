In an era dominated by streaming devices, social media platforms and on-demand content, it’s easy to overlook the enduring significance of radio. And the challenge is that we aren’t training enough young people for the industry, which results in a shortage of skills, particularly of good radio engineers.
Radio engineering is the technical backbone that ensures seamless transmission, quality audio and innovative programming. In a country with diverse geographical landscapes and infrastructural challenges such as South Africa, radio engineers play a pivotal role in overcoming barriers to communication. Through their expertise in transmitter technology, signal modulation and frequency management we enable radio stations to reach even the most remote corners of the country, connecting communities and preserving local cultures.
Radio engineers are typically at the forefront of technological advancements, leveraging digital audio processing, automation systems and data analytics to enhance the audio experience. They are essential for safeguarding and ensuring the reliability and resilience of broadcasting systems, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters or political instability. In times of crisis, radio remains a lifeline for disseminating vital information, co-ordinating emergency response efforts and providing solace to affected communities.
It’s a mile-a-minute type of career, driving innovation and creativity, enabling broadcasters to deliver engaging content across diverse platforms. It’s an always-exciting career option. The million-dollar question, then, is: why aren't there more radio engineers?
Perhaps potential engineers don’t understand the power and actual skill set needed, or how it’s part of a radio station’s lifeline?
Whether through partnerships with educational institutions or through industry-led initiatives, investing in radio engineering education and apprenticeships is essential for nurturing the next generation of talent and driving innovation in South Africa’s entertainment industry.
Andrew Pike is head of engineering at Jacaranda FM.
