KLA reveals the brands creating the most excitement in the marketplace

TV and digital advertising (online ads and social media) are the most-recalled channels across all sectors. However, there are notable differences in how these channels drive brand awareness within specific sectors. TV remains a dominant channel overall, but it is particularly influential in banking and insurance, alongside YouTube advertising.

In the fast food sector, apps are particularly important, ranking fourth-highest among all sectors. In-store advertising and brand representatives enhance recall in the clothing and footwear sector, while magazines rank fourth in the home décor area. Billboards are a prominent channel in the telecommunications and fuel/car parts sector, while newspapers maintain a crucial role in the food and groceries zone.

In driving recommendations, word of mouth plays an important role in recall in the banking, insurance, fast food and automotive sectors. Overall, effective brand recall is supported through a mix of channels that showcase consistent messaging across them.

In the latest report, specific brands’ performances reflect dynamic trends in the South African market.

Shoprite Holdings: customer-centricity through diversification

Shoprite Holdings brands Checkers and Shoprite have performed well this quarter, ranking in first and eighth place respectively. Checkers improved across all 16 metrics from the previous quarter, while Shoprite significantly improved on recommendation, realising growth in 12 of the 16 metrics.

Despite the challenging economic climate and resultant rise in the cost of living, Shoprite maintains a strong presence in the market, leveraging perceived price leadership and brand expansion into other categories. These strategic shifts have driven diversification and been focused on customer needs.

Checkers saw marked gains in Buzz driven by several factors. Beyond driving store footprint (for both Checkers and Uniq clothing by Checkers), the brand has driven CSI initiatives and grown its Sixty60 children’s range that encourages immersive play. The retailer also launched a Beta app, offering a wider product range of more than 10,000 larger products from Checkers Hyper stores, maintaining its 60-minute delivery promise, rivalling brands such as Takealot and Amazon.

Additionally, Checkers successfully launched Foodie, a new private label brand, complementing its existing labels Forage and Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness. This expansion aims to offer high-quality, convenient meals, competing with Woolworths Food, which has historically dominated this market.

Checkers has strategically focused on offering variety and leveraging technology and AI to meet diverse needs in ways that are seamless, convenient and affordable, entrenching its positioning as customer-centric. BrandIndex reinforces market perception, with both Checkers and Shoprite trending up on value-for-money perceptions over this period.