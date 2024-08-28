News & Insights

Joe Public’s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards

Chicken Licken and Nedbank win big, with Joe Public securing 11 awards out of 21 finalists

28 August 2024 - 09:49
Pic: Joe Public

Chicken Licken and Nedbank triumphed at the 16th annual Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) SA Bookmark Awards held at the Galleria in Sandton on August 15.

The event, which honours creativity and effectiveness in digital media and marketing, saw Joe Public and its clients secure 11 awards out of the 21 finalist spots. 

Khuthala Gala Holten, co-MD of Joe Public, said: “These awards are symbolic of our clients’ belief in the power of creativity. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our partners who allow us to challenge convention. Congrats to them, our Joes and all the other winners.”

Joe Public received the awards set out below:

Across the categories of platforms, communities, channels, campaign and craft, Joe Public scooped 11 awards. Picture: SUPPLIED
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.