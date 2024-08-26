The skills ad agencies will need tomorrow

There are big shifts happening in the world of advertising. The migration of experienced professionals to other markets means a loss in the transfer of intellectual property to younger marketers and creatives. This is affecting the local industry’s global reputation for creativity. Agencies must nurture and retain top talent to maintain their competitive edge.
Simultaneously, technological disruption is forcing agencies to relook many long-standing operational conventions. Consider the following:
The magic in the mundane
The decline of the self-starter work culture places a premium on enthusiasm. Passionate and motivated individuals will be valued for their ability to drive projects and inspire teams. Finding fun and creativity in traditionally “unsexy” products or industries also presents significant opportunities.
Agencies that can make the mundane exciting will unlock new avenues for growth and differentiation. Focusing on strengths rather than weaknesses will be crucial for both brands and individuals. Cultivating and leveraging strong points will lead to exceptional performance and differentiation in the market.
Information curation in an overloaded digital world
In an age when information is abundant but attention is scarce, the ability to sort, identify and edit useful information will be paramount. With the digital ecosystem becoming increasingly fragmented and saturated, agencies need professionals who can efficiently sift through the noise to extract insights.
AI will revolutionise the industry by enhancing human creativity rather than replacing it. Agencies that can effectively leverage AI to augment creative processes, streamline workflows and provide deeper data analysis will free human talent to focus on more strategic and creative endeavours.
The art of influence
Influence in the marketing world is an intricate art, with two key facets. First, agencies must master the ability to persuade multiple stakeholders to make bold, innovative decisions. This requires cultivating skills to align various parties towards making standout choices that defy the norm. Second, the landscape of consumer influence has fundamentally shifted. Marketers are no longer the primary leaders in this domain; that title now belongs to influencers and content creators.
Good storytelling as a skill becomes highly beneficial, as it enables brands to craft compelling narratives that enhance overall effectiveness
The role of agencies in leveraging these new influence leaders is evolving. Unlike in the past, when influencers were seen merely as channels for paid promotion, brands now benefit more from viewing creators as collaborators, audience experts and storytellers.
An example is the DStv Content Creator Awards team, who hired a TikToker for content creation two years ago and now have him as an adviser. He provides insights into cultural trends and audience behaviour, helping the team develop more resonant and authentic campaigns. “He shares his point of view, keeps us current and is our portal to what’s happening in the cultural zeitgeist,” says award founder Manuela Dias de Deus.
This shift in perspective fosters authenticity and enhances the reputation of both the brand and the creator, ultimately creating a more genuine and impactful connection with the audience.
Storytelling for small-scale impact
Empathy fatigue is diminishing the effectiveness of cause marketing that talks about change in numbers. This is leading to a shift towards personal stories about individuals that audiences can connect with. Concurrently, the idea that “small is the new big” highlights the growing importance of making a difference on a smaller, more intimate scale, where micro-influencers and localised campaigns can often generate a more significant impact than broad, sweeping initiatives, allowing for more personalised and meaningful engagements with audiences. In this context, good storytelling as a skill becomes highly beneficial, as it enables brands to craft compelling narratives that enhance overall effectiveness.
The enduring power of humour and entertainment as key differentiators
With the competition for consumer attention intensifying, entertainment value is becoming increasingly crucial. Agencies must find new ways to make their campaigns engaging and enjoyable, ensuring they capture and hold audience interest. Humour remains a compelling tool, as evidenced by its continued recognition at shows such as Cannes Lions.
The future of advertising agencies will be shaped by a combination of advanced technological adoption, creative storytelling and a deep understanding of human behaviour. By developing these skills, agencies can stay ahead of the curve and continue to create impactful and memorable campaigns.
Matthew van der Valk is the executive creative director at VML.
The big take-out:
The future of advertising agencies will be shaped by a combination of advanced technological adoption, creative storytelling and a deep understanding of human behaviour.
The skills ad agencies will need tomorrow
The landscape is rapidly evolving and marked by technological advances and shifting consumer behaviours. Here are some of the key trends and disruptions to expect
There are big shifts happening in the world of advertising. The migration of experienced professionals to other markets means a loss in the transfer of intellectual property to younger marketers and creatives. This is affecting the local industry’s global reputation for creativity. Agencies must nurture and retain top talent to maintain their competitive edge.
Simultaneously, technological disruption is forcing agencies to relook many long-standing operational conventions. Consider the following:
The magic in the mundane
The decline of the self-starter work culture places a premium on enthusiasm. Passionate and motivated individuals will be valued for their ability to drive projects and inspire teams. Finding fun and creativity in traditionally “unsexy” products or industries also presents significant opportunities.
Agencies that can make the mundane exciting will unlock new avenues for growth and differentiation. Focusing on strengths rather than weaknesses will be crucial for both brands and individuals. Cultivating and leveraging strong points will lead to exceptional performance and differentiation in the market.
Information curation in an overloaded digital world
In an age when information is abundant but attention is scarce, the ability to sort, identify and edit useful information will be paramount. With the digital ecosystem becoming increasingly fragmented and saturated, agencies need professionals who can efficiently sift through the noise to extract insights.
AI will revolutionise the industry by enhancing human creativity rather than replacing it. Agencies that can effectively leverage AI to augment creative processes, streamline workflows and provide deeper data analysis will free human talent to focus on more strategic and creative endeavours.
The art of influence
Influence in the marketing world is an intricate art, with two key facets. First, agencies must master the ability to persuade multiple stakeholders to make bold, innovative decisions. This requires cultivating skills to align various parties towards making standout choices that defy the norm. Second, the landscape of consumer influence has fundamentally shifted. Marketers are no longer the primary leaders in this domain; that title now belongs to influencers and content creators.
The role of agencies in leveraging these new influence leaders is evolving. Unlike in the past, when influencers were seen merely as channels for paid promotion, brands now benefit more from viewing creators as collaborators, audience experts and storytellers.
An example is the DStv Content Creator Awards team, who hired a TikToker for content creation two years ago and now have him as an adviser. He provides insights into cultural trends and audience behaviour, helping the team develop more resonant and authentic campaigns. “He shares his point of view, keeps us current and is our portal to what’s happening in the cultural zeitgeist,” says award founder Manuela Dias de Deus.
This shift in perspective fosters authenticity and enhances the reputation of both the brand and the creator, ultimately creating a more genuine and impactful connection with the audience.
Storytelling for small-scale impact
Empathy fatigue is diminishing the effectiveness of cause marketing that talks about change in numbers. This is leading to a shift towards personal stories about individuals that audiences can connect with. Concurrently, the idea that “small is the new big” highlights the growing importance of making a difference on a smaller, more intimate scale, where micro-influencers and localised campaigns can often generate a more significant impact than broad, sweeping initiatives, allowing for more personalised and meaningful engagements with audiences. In this context, good storytelling as a skill becomes highly beneficial, as it enables brands to craft compelling narratives that enhance overall effectiveness.
The enduring power of humour and entertainment as key differentiators
With the competition for consumer attention intensifying, entertainment value is becoming increasingly crucial. Agencies must find new ways to make their campaigns engaging and enjoyable, ensuring they capture and hold audience interest. Humour remains a compelling tool, as evidenced by its continued recognition at shows such as Cannes Lions.
The future of advertising agencies will be shaped by a combination of advanced technological adoption, creative storytelling and a deep understanding of human behaviour. By developing these skills, agencies can stay ahead of the curve and continue to create impactful and memorable campaigns.
Matthew van der Valk is the executive creative director at VML.
The big take-out:
The future of advertising agencies will be shaped by a combination of advanced technological adoption, creative storytelling and a deep understanding of human behaviour.
Hey Sugar, welcome to the dark side (of marketing)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.