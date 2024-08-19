Are air fryers a trend or a revolution?

In kitchens across SA, air fryers are taking on cooking tasks, from quickly crisping up those weekday chicken nuggets to baking South African classics such as melktert on a slow Sunday.

If you haven’t jumped on the trend yourself, you no doubt have friends and family who have, and by now many of us have eaten something cooked in an air fryer.

But what you may not have realised is how fast this modern appliance has taken over our collective kitchen countertop. Consumer insights consultancy WhyFive has been tracking air fryer ownership for the past two years though its annual BrandMapp survey, which canvasses over 33,000 South African adults in households with a monthly income of R10,000 or more. And its latest BrandMapp report shows air fryers in middle-class homes sizzling from 26% in 2022 to 41% in 2023.

Like the microwave before it, the air fryer, also a countertop appliance, comes with promises of speed and convenience. But that’s where the similarities end. They do such different things to food that there’s little danger to the microwave’s status as a modern kitchen staple. Instead, the air fryer is on the same side, taking a stab at the traditional oven.

But what are some of the reasons behind its rapid rise to fame?

With a heating element and a fan, the air fryer, also known as the “lugbraaier” in SA, uses the principle of convection to mimic the crispy texture of conventional frying. A major selling point to those committed to a healthy lifestyle or weight management is its use of hot air instead of oil to do more or less the same job — the texture can be as crispy, though the flavour is somewhat different.

The air fryer can also sometimes be faster and is generally more energy efficient than turning on your hob or oven.

Given the convergence of healthy lifestyles and economic realities, this may mean that the air fryer revolution may have only just begun.