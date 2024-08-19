TBWA\Hunt Lascaris wins big at the 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards. Picture: IAB Bookmarks
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris was the big winner at the 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, winning a total of five golds, four silvers and a bronze. The agency won the Best Digital Agency Award while the Best Creative Award went to its chief creative officer, Carl Willoughby.
The awards recognise the most innovative and effective creative and innovative work in digital media and marketing.
Winners of the 16th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
2024 Bookmark Award winners announced
