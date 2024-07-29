Online audiences of South Africa’s radio stations keep growing

Contrary to dire predictions about the future of radio, the medium continues to thrive. It reaches more than 90% of the population in South Africa as it evolves to accommodate the needs of consumers, meeting them where they are, including in the online space.
All indications are that online radio is growing in popularity, because of its convenience and accessibility. Unlike traditional radio, which requires a physical receiver and a stable FM or AM signal, online radio can be accessed from anywhere in the world by means of an internet connection. This means that listeners are no longer limited by the range of a radio tower; they have almost unprecedented options.
According to the industry measurement dashboard of Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, independent radio station Jacaranda FM boasted the largest dedicated online audience for the second quarter of 2024. The station attracted an impressive 5,64-million users to its website between April and June 2024. This was nearly 1-million more than its closest competitor, East Coast Radio, which recorded 4.7-million website users during the same period.
Not only are mobile devices playing a bigger role; in-car listening and at-work listening have both been increasing
Deirdre King
Jacaranda FM MD Deirdre King says the station’s success is due to its understanding of listener preferences. She says: “Consumers are changing their media consumption behaviour, with the result that listener journeys are becoming more complex. Not only are mobile devices playing a bigger role; in-car listening and at-work listening have both been increasing. People don’t listen to music or information from one source only, which is why it’s so important to meet them where they are.”
Research has become key to understanding what audiences are looking for, she says. “Jacaranda FM uses first-party radio listener data to really know our audiences, including what they like and don’t like. We have an audience pool of 8.5-million listeners and an additional 2-million listeners via social media. Finding — and understanding — these communities within the different platforms is marketing gold.
“We have adopted an integrated approach to our full ecosystem. It includes embracing digital platforms, streaming options and podcasts to complement our traditional broadcasting. This ensures that Jacaranda FM remains relevant in the digital age among a wide range of age demographics.”
According to the IAB, the biggest online radio station websites in South Africa for the second quarter of 2024* were the following:
*As of July 16 2024. Figures refer to radio audiences accessing the radio station websites for audio and other information.
The big take-out: Online radio is growing in popularity due to its convenience and accessibility.
Online audiences of South Africa’s radio stations keep growing
Jacaranda FM wins the top spot in a new ranking
Contrary to dire predictions about the future of radio, the medium continues to thrive. It reaches more than 90% of the population in South Africa as it evolves to accommodate the needs of consumers, meeting them where they are, including in the online space.
All indications are that online radio is growing in popularity, because of its convenience and accessibility. Unlike traditional radio, which requires a physical receiver and a stable FM or AM signal, online radio can be accessed from anywhere in the world by means of an internet connection. This means that listeners are no longer limited by the range of a radio tower; they have almost unprecedented options.
According to the industry measurement dashboard of Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, independent radio station Jacaranda FM boasted the largest dedicated online audience for the second quarter of 2024. The station attracted an impressive 5,64-million users to its website between April and June 2024. This was nearly 1-million more than its closest competitor, East Coast Radio, which recorded 4.7-million website users during the same period.
Jacaranda FM MD Deirdre King says the station’s success is due to its understanding of listener preferences. She says: “Consumers are changing their media consumption behaviour, with the result that listener journeys are becoming more complex. Not only are mobile devices playing a bigger role; in-car listening and at-work listening have both been increasing. People don’t listen to music or information from one source only, which is why it’s so important to meet them where they are.”
Research has become key to understanding what audiences are looking for, she says. “Jacaranda FM uses first-party radio listener data to really know our audiences, including what they like and don’t like. We have an audience pool of 8.5-million listeners and an additional 2-million listeners via social media. Finding — and understanding — these communities within the different platforms is marketing gold.
“We have adopted an integrated approach to our full ecosystem. It includes embracing digital platforms, streaming options and podcasts to complement our traditional broadcasting. This ensures that Jacaranda FM remains relevant in the digital age among a wide range of age demographics.”
According to the IAB, the biggest online radio station websites in South Africa for the second quarter of 2024* were the following:
*As of July 16 2024. Figures refer to radio audiences accessing the radio station websites for audio and other information.
The big take-out: Online radio is growing in popularity due to its convenience and accessibility.
The power of audio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.