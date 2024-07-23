Instilling purpose into work culture boosts creativity

Joe Public, one of SA's leading brand and communications groups, is a firm believer in the power of purpose. It has seen first-hand that its purpose of growing its people, its clients and the country through the power of creativity has made an immense difference to its business.

But how does one instil purpose in the people who make up an organisation?

Susan Hoffman, iconic creative leader of Wieden+Kennedy and recipient of the Cannes Lion of St Mark in 2023 for her contribution to the global industry, believes that it’s all about the work. However, she clearly articulates that the work is made by people, and that people are motivated by the culture of their organisation.

So, how does one embed a purpose of growth through creativity into culture?

In his academic journey, Pepe Marais, Joe Public’s co-founder, has discovered that any organisation can only be as conscious as its leadership. This means every person in the business must become aware of their own individual purposes and action them, to be able to understand and contribute towards the organisation’s greater purpose.

To this end, chief growth of people officer Rika Nell, together with Marais, collaborated with leadership expert Louise van Rhyn from Symphonia to create a bespoke conscious leadership journey programme.

The key objective of the programme is to unlock individual growth, not only at a conscious level, but also at a subconscious level.

“Our programme is not exclusive to executive or senior leadership. We aim to empower all people within our organisation, over time, from the top down,” says Marais.