TheMyStationcompetition for the 14thannual Telkom Radio Awards is now officially open for public voting. By voting for their favourite radio station, South African radio listeners stand the chance of winning a R40,000 cash prize.
TheMyStationcompetition’s public votes will determine the winners of two prestigious awards: theMost Votes Award goes to the station that receives the highest number of online votes, while theMost Loyal ListenersAward will go to the station with the highest number of votes relative to its listenership.
Votes can be cast online through the competition website,or via SMS at 35131 (R1.50 per SMS). Listeners can cast as many votes as they like, until voting closes on September 20 2024.
The prestigiousTelkom Radio Awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.
Listeners are invited to join the conversation and share their excitement by using the hashtags #MyStationCompetition and #TelkomRadioAwards. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements on social media by following @SARadioAwards on X, Instagram and Facebook.
Radio Awards 2024: It’s time for listeners to vote for SA’s top radio station
By voting for your favourite radio station, you stand the chance of winning a R40,000 cash prize
For more information about The Telkom Radio Awards 2024, visit https://radioawards.co.za
