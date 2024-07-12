The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity brings together professionals working in the creative space. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS G DURAND
The Creative Circle’s annual Full Circle events, which unpack the top trends, insights and award-winning work from Cannes, will be held in Joburg on Wednesday July 24 at Vodacom World Dome from 2pm to 7pm and in Cape Town on Thursday July 25 at Cine 12 Ster-Kinekor, V&A Waterfront, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.
Curated by the Creative Circle South Africa and presented by a panel of Cannes Lions judges and industry experts including Cannes trend spotter Ann Nurock, the sessions will explore the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings.
Only 10% of this year’s Cannes entries made it through to the shortlist phase.Carl Willoughby, the newly elected chair of the Creative Circle, says there was less “work for good” and more product truths pulling through this year. “Humour has definitely reared its head in the winning work. The other interesting thing was seeing how brands are continuing to allow their fans to play with their brand assets.”
This year’s Full Circle events are relevant not only to creatives but also to marketers, business leaders and anyone with an interest in current best practices and effectiveness, says Willoughby.
Creative Circle announces dates for annual Cannes Full Circle 2024 review
Tickets are R370 each and can be booked here.
All proceeds from the events go to various Creative Circle initiatives including Blackboard, Open Chair and the bursary scheme. See www.creativecircle.co.za for more.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.