Emotional campaign pays tribute to the fallen heroes of the Soweto Uprising
YouthX by Nedbank has partnered with Joe Public Durban to honour the Class of ’76 and, in so doing, inspire today’s youth to realise their full potential
On June 16 1976, Sowetan schoolchildren embarked on a peaceful protest against Afrikaans being forced on them as a language of instruction by the apartheid government. Tragically, more than 100 youths lost their lives when the police opened fire on the protesting pupils. These children were never able to complete their schooling, and therefore never got to fulfil their potential.
To honour the Class of ’76, YouthX by Nedbank, in partnership with Joe Public Durban, recently launched a commemorative campaign that kicked off with a film (see below) depicting an elderly signwriter updating a school honours board while having flashbacks of his participation in the Soweto Uprising.
The film then reveals he’s added a name from the Class of ’76, reminding viewers that, even though that pupil may not have gone to that specific school, his sacrifice should never be forgotten.
WATCH | YouthX by Nedbank's film honouring the Class of '76.
The brand has also partnered with schools across SA to add the names of members of the Class of ’76 to their honours boards. The youths' surviving next of kin were tracked down and invited to special assemblies around the country.
“These stories have to be told and curating them is critical in ensuring the youth such Noble Mabaso, Hastings Ndlovu, Irene Phalatse, Karabo Moloi and the other heroes of 1976 are remembered. This campaign belongs to all of them,” says Brandon Govender, executive creative director of Joe Public Durban.
“It was such a privilege to be part of this campaign. It’s not often you get the chance to work on something with such a higher purpose, and hopefully by honouring the Class of ’76 we will inspire future generations to realise their full potential,” says Martin Schlumpf, integrated executive creative director at Joe Public.
WATCH | YouthX by Nedbank partnered with schools across SA to add the names of members of the Class of ’76 to their honours boards.
An immersive campaign website invited people to explore a 3D school hall and, in doing so, get to know the Class of ’76 beyond just their names through stories and memories shared by their next of kin. Users were also encouraged to share their stories on social media.
“Ultimately, if we’re going to be a brand that makes an impact on society, telling these types of stories is fundamentally important. As a bank that wants to inspire young people to unlock their potential, we also need to acknowledge the past. I feel very proud we’ve done this, but also very emotional. Because it’s a very tough part of our history. But without that history we don’t have an SA that looks like it looks today,” said Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.