Emotional campaign pays tribute to the fallen heroes of the Soweto Uprising

On June 16 1976, Sowetan schoolchildren embarked on a peaceful protest against Afrikaans being forced on them as a language of instruction by the apartheid government. Tragically, more than 100 youths lost their lives when the police opened fire on the protesting pupils. These children were never able to complete their schooling, and therefore never got to fulfil their potential.

To honour the Class of ’76, YouthX by Nedbank, in partnership with Joe Public Durban, recently launched a commemorative campaign that kicked off with a film (see below) depicting an elderly signwriter updating a school honours board while having flashbacks of his participation in the Soweto Uprising.

The film then reveals he’s added a name from the Class of ’76, reminding viewers that, even though that pupil may not have gone to that specific school, his sacrifice should never be forgotten.