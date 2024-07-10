A global blueprint for good news and constructive journalism

Brent Lindeque believes the world is hungry for good news, which led to him sharing upbeat stories on his Good Things Guy platform. Picture: Daniel Craig Johnson
Newsrooms globally are battling. Publications are closing down. Online platforms are becoming “noisy” with irrelevant adverts, or almost entirely inaccessible because of paywalls. Readership is dropping. But why?
There are many reasons, but the two that stood out at the recent Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum were a growing despondency to the barrage of negative news that feels almost relentless, and a breakdown of trust between readers and brands.
More than 1,500 participants and over 140 speakers from more than 120 countries around the world recently gathered in Bonn, Germany, to attend the conference. This event, which serves as a crucial platform for networking, knowledge exchange and collaboration, covered a wide range of topics, including journalism, digital innovation, media development, freedom of expression and the impact of technology on the media landscape.
I was invited to be interviewed about Good Things Guy and to participate in a closing panel discussion about the future of journalism. I had no idea why because I didn’t study journalism. Nine years ago, however, I started something that has become South Africa’s top good news platform.
Chef David Higgs once told me that people tend to forget the main meal and remember the “appetisers” and “desserts” — it’s the start and the end that stays with us. I was asked to be part of the last panel discussion at the forum, the part that will be remembered. Enter impostor syndrome!
I spent months pondering the “future of journalism”. Is AI a factor in the decline of newsrooms? Though it offers thepotential to enhance newsrooms by automating tasks like fact-checking, data analysis and initial report drafting, freeing journalists up to focus on investigative work and creative storytelling, concerns remain about the accuracy and objectivity of AI-generated content. AI relies on the data it is trained on, so there is a risk of perpetuating biases. This is hugely problematic.
Disdain for newsrooms and journalists has grown in the past few years due to perceived bias, misinformation and sensationalism. This distrust is worsened by social media, which prioritises and spreads these ideas, eroding trust in traditional news sources. Media outlets’ financial struggles add to the issue, with declining revenues leading to clickbait headlines and paywalls, further alienating readers.
Simultaneously, the “pool” of news outlets is getting smaller.
Constructive journalism focuses on solutions and positive aspects of stories rather than just reporting problems
The conference had already started when I was also asked to be on Africa No Filter’s panel “Exploring new news (Why news doesn’t have to be bad)”. This is something I know so I eagerly accepted. Africa No Filter is a nonprofit organisation that works to challenge and change harmful narratives about Africa by amplifying authentic and diverse stories from the continent. The incredible initiative aims to shift perceptions and create a more balanced and nuanced understanding of Africa, countering stereotypes and misconceptions that often prevail in media and popular culture.
The panel discussion focused on how we can tell “better stories” and “stories told better” with nuance and context, drawing in audiences and leaving them feeling better about their world. This is called constructive journalism, another heavy theme of the entire conference.
Constructive journalism focuses on solutions and positive aspects of stories rather than just reporting problems. It aims to provide a more balanced view by highlighting progress, innovations and ways to address issues, fostering a sense of hope and engagement among readers. Good Things Guy has used this approach for years by showcasing uplifting stories, positive news and solutions to challenges. Our content often highlights acts of kindness, community initiatives and personal achievements, aiming to inspire and motivate readers. By focusing on the good happening around us, our publication has helped counterbalance the often negative news cycle, promoting a more optimistic and proactive mindset.
Good Things Guy is not a media platform; it’s a purpose-driven business that is successful. I get to give two or three keynotes a week talking about good news, constructive journalism, how the narrative in our mainstream media directly affects a nation's sentiment, and our responsibility as journalists to give readers a balanced view of the world.
In that closing panel discussion, we spoke extensively about the future of journalism. We discussed the obstacles and how to gain readers’ trust, debated using AI to enhance what we do, delved into new media development and everything in between. The final question I was asked was what I believed “would carry journalism and media platforms forward”. After three days at an incredible conference, my answer was simple and weighted with concrete confidence in my craft. Passion.
An all-encompassing passion will drive journalism and media houses forward. Yes, we will face difficulties, technology will advance and sometimes we’ll get it completely wrong. But the passion for what we get to do will keep driving us forward. Passion for telling stories that matter. Stories that are our present but will shape our future and ultimately form part of our history. Without passion for what we do, nothing else matters.
Brent Lindeque is the founder and editor of online platform Good Things Guy, which has a mission to change the national conversation and give South Africans a balance to the news in South Africa.
The big take-out:
What will carry journalism and media platforms forward is passion for telling stories that matter, stories that are our present but will shape our future and ultimately form part of our history.
A global blueprint for good news and constructive journalism
An all-encompassing passion will drive journalism and media houses forward
