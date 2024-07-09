Rogerwilco doubles creative management and strengthens its tech capabilities

Rogerwilco's new hires, from left, chief technology officer Adolf Lategan, head of development Jane Hollander and co-creative director Dallas du Toit. Picture: Rogerwilco
Rogerwilco has announced three new senior management appointments with more to come, says Charlie Stewart, CEO of the award-winning customer experience (CX) agency.
“The rapid pace of digital transformation across the business landscape means our experience is in great demand. The consumer desire for elegant online experiences is stronger than ever, and we’re maintaining our leadership position in this area.”
Creative industry veteran Dallas du Toit has joined Rogerwilco as co-creative director working in partnership with current creative director, Wilton Ackeer.
Du Toit joins Rogerwilco directly from Mark1 where he was involved with bringing an anamorphic programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) campaign to life for RE/MAX. This was not only an industry first, but was also a world first which made larger-than-life imagery appear to emerge from billboard screens.
Du Toit’s affinity for digital media began as early as 2005 when he joined SA's original digital agency, Gloo; he left the agency 10 years later as executive creative director.
Adolf Lategan is an internal appointment, having been promoted from head of development to become the agency’s chief technology officer. This appointment reflects the importance the agency is placing on its digital infrastructure, including building out its artificial intelligence play — bolstered by the recent appointment of Dominic Anschutz as non-executive director to the agency's UK board — while investing in its broader development and data security capabilities.
Lategan started in web development in 2011 and has spent the past six years at Rogerwilco where he has honed his capabilities. Unusually for a tech professional, he has an honours degree in marketing, giving him a unique perspective on the role of technology in marketing.
Jane Hollander has returned to Rogerwilco to replace Lategan as head of development. She worked for the agency between 2019 and 2022.
With more than 15 years' experience, Hollander's particular strength is in PHP, primarily using the Drupal content management system. Her experience is informed by building projects in other PHP frameworks and CMSs such as Laravel, WordPress and Magento.
Stewart says doubling up on creative management and strengthening the agency's tech capabilities will enable it to refine the marriage of creativity and tech.
These new hires also indicate Rogerwilco's optimism about SA's future, says Stewart. “We expect the economy to grow post-election, and we’re effectively future-proofing the agency so that we’re primed to increasingly serve the market with innovative and successful digital solutions.”
Rogerwilco doubles creative management and strengthens its tech capabilities
Award-winning CX agency announces three new senior management appointments
Rogerwilco has announced three new senior management appointments with more to come, says Charlie Stewart, CEO of the award-winning customer experience (CX) agency.
“The rapid pace of digital transformation across the business landscape means our experience is in great demand. The consumer desire for elegant online experiences is stronger than ever, and we’re maintaining our leadership position in this area.”
Creative industry veteran Dallas du Toit has joined Rogerwilco as co-creative director working in partnership with current creative director, Wilton Ackeer.
Du Toit joins Rogerwilco directly from Mark1 where he was involved with bringing an anamorphic programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) campaign to life for RE/MAX. This was not only an industry first, but was also a world first which made larger-than-life imagery appear to emerge from billboard screens.
Du Toit’s affinity for digital media began as early as 2005 when he joined SA's original digital agency, Gloo; he left the agency 10 years later as executive creative director.
Adolf Lategan is an internal appointment, having been promoted from head of development to become the agency’s chief technology officer. This appointment reflects the importance the agency is placing on its digital infrastructure, including building out its artificial intelligence play — bolstered by the recent appointment of Dominic Anschutz as non-executive director to the agency's UK board — while investing in its broader development and data security capabilities.
Lategan started in web development in 2011 and has spent the past six years at Rogerwilco where he has honed his capabilities. Unusually for a tech professional, he has an honours degree in marketing, giving him a unique perspective on the role of technology in marketing.
Jane Hollander has returned to Rogerwilco to replace Lategan as head of development. She worked for the agency between 2019 and 2022.
With more than 15 years' experience, Hollander's particular strength is in PHP, primarily using the Drupal content management system. Her experience is informed by building projects in other PHP frameworks and CMSs such as Laravel, WordPress and Magento.
Stewart says doubling up on creative management and strengthening the agency's tech capabilities will enable it to refine the marriage of creativity and tech.
These new hires also indicate Rogerwilco's optimism about SA's future, says Stewart. “We expect the economy to grow post-election, and we’re effectively future-proofing the agency so that we’re primed to increasingly serve the market with innovative and successful digital solutions.”
This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.
ALSO READ:
Dominic Anschutz joins Rogerwilco board
Rogerwilco partners with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Rogerwilco's exciting contributions to the Drupal community
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.