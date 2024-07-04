Flow’s Data Audience Calculator connects you to hyper-targeted audiences

Capturing the attention of your target market online has never been more challenging across overcrowded digital channels, with brands competing to connect with their audiences in a scalable, meaningful way.

However, in the wake of the demise of third-party cookies and the irresponsible collection of data, there lies an incredible opportunity: first-party data.

This is the data collected directly from customers or audiences through their interactions with a company’s website, apps, stores and other touchpoints. It’s reliable and valuable for personalising marketing efforts, enhancing customer experiences and making informed business decisions.

Boost campaign performance with first-party data

It’s no secret that today's consumers expect to see relevant advertising. They want to know the value of a product or service before they’ll even consider it, and that means smarter marketing.

First-party data is the cornerstone of intelligent marketing; it enables you to tap into your target market's insights, and show content and products relevant to their needs. Leveraging this data empowers you to double down on your return on ad spend without compromising on data quality and integrity.

Unfortunately, finding this data remains complex and challenging.

“Meeting this data need requires using innovative tools and technologies capable of harnessing, understanding and providing the right data at the right time,” says Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO of Flow, an adtech platform that’s revolutionising human connection in a digital world

“It is data and the understanding of data that will help brands and agencies translate their ad spend into greater returns, and their campaigns into customer connections. Brands need tools designed to equip them with tailored, contextual first-party data audiences.”

Flow has built a unique and powerful marketplace of first-party data partners that brands and agencies can use to enhance and boost their campaign performance.

To add to this solution, the new Flow Data Audience Calculator means brands can now easily bring compliant first-party data into their digital media campaigns.

Introducing the Flow Data Audience Calculator

The first online calculator of its kind, the Flow Data Audience calculator is available to anyone wanting to build a bespoke and fully configurable first-party data audience.

It allows you to tap into the immense potential of Flow's first-party data marketplace of data providers with upfront cost and reach estimates so you can make informed decisions in strategic planning.

“The Flow Data Audience Calculator is part of our commitment to making it easier for brands and agencies to source and build their ideal first-party data audiences, and to make booking as seamless as possible,” says Dan Levy, co-founder and co-CEO of Flow.