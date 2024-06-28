Toying with trust: how unethical marketing targets our youth

As technology increasingly pervades every aspect of life, the marketing landscape, particularly when it involves children, demands close scrutiny and responsibility.
Marketing to children starts at an early age through various digital platforms. Devices like tablets and smartphones are common tools used by parents to keep their children occupied. However, this early exposure means children are consuming vast amounts of often unsupervised content, and it is often not understood how they are influenced by what they see.
Society has lost some sense of age-appropriateness, with on-demand services like Netflix often blurring the lines. It’s therefore vital for companies to adhere to strict guidelines that consider the developmental stages and sensitivities of young audiences.
A study by SmartyPants revealed that YouTube is the most beloved brand among children aged six to 12, surpassing even well-known brands like Lego and McDonald’s. This study, involving 8,200 participants, highlights how digital content is shaping young minds.
One classic example of this phenomenon in the digital age is the popularity of “unboxing” videos, where the famous seven-year old YouTuber Ryan unboxes and “reviews” toys. These videos have a significant impact on young viewers, who often then desire the toys featured in the reviews.
Marketers should have ethical concerns regarding this trend. First, children do not have the cognitive abilities to critically evaluate the content they are consuming. They are highly impressionable and can be easily influenced by the excitement of child influencers like Ryan. This raises questions about the ethics of targeting such a vulnerable audience with persuasive marketing tactics.
The role of celebrity endorsement in marketing to children cannot be ignored. Children idolise these young influencers, which can lead to a heightened desire for the products they promote. One fascinating study illustrates how advertising can significantly influence children’s perceptions and decisions. In the study, one group of children was shown an advertisement for a toy, while the other group was not. Both groups were then asked if they would want to be friends with a boy who owned the toy but was described as a “nasty little boy”. Remarkably, the children who saw the advertisement were more likely to overlook the boy’s negative traits and want to be friends with him because of the toy. This contrasts with the children who did not see the advertisement, who expressed no interest in befriending the “nasty boy”.
This study underscores how graphic advertising can override children’s innate social judgments and values, highlighting their vulnerability to marketing messages.
The ubiquity of advertising across platforms — YouTube, gaming, television and other digital media — further compounds the issue. Ads interrupt children’s content consumption, subtly influencing their thoughts and desires. Given their susceptibility, children are particularly vulnerable to these advertising messages, which are designed to exploit their impressionability.
While targeting children under 18 with direct marketing is generally prohibited, marketers can still reach this demographic through the content they consume. This indirect targeting can lead to real ethical dilemmas, including online bullying and privacy invasions.
To foster ethical marketing to children, transparency is crucial. Businesses must be open about their marketing practices, ensuring parents are aware of what their children are exposed to. Clear labelling of toys, videos and other content is essential, providing information on age-appropriateness and content details. This helps parents make informed decisions about what is suitable for their children.
Ensuring content is suitable for children is a crucial aspect of ethical marketing, and companies must facilitate parental control and consent mechanisms. Marketers need to guide parents on how to block inappropriate content and protect their children from harmful practices.
Companies adopting ethical practices and addressing social issues can build stronger customer loyalty, often seeing positive business outcomes. For example, soap manufacturer Dove’s campaigns promoting self-confidence and positive body image have resonated well with consumers, leading to increased sales and brand loyalty. Similarly, Barbie’s introduction of diverse dolls representing various professions and body types has strengthened its appeal to modern consumers.
This is particularly true for younger generations, such as Gen Z, who value environmental and social responsibility. These consumers are more likely to support brands that demonstrate ethical behaviour and have green policies in place. They are highly self-reliant and 91% trust themselves first and foremost to do their own research and make informed decisions on brands. They are intolerant of bad customer service and value helpful human connection and service to the point that 78% of young adults are prepared to pay a premium for good customer service.
Gen Z, in particular, is known for its willingness to hold brands accountable. This trend underscores the importance for companies to maintain ethical standards, as failing to do so can result in significant reputational damage and loss of consumer trust.
However, younger children, unlike teenagers or older consumers, are less aware of ethical vs unethical marketing practices. Children, especially those aged six or seven, don’t have the critical thinking skills to recognise when they are being manipulated. This makes it easier for toy companies and other marketers to subtly influence their desires and behaviours without detection.
Dr Elaine van Wyk is chief marketing officer at the IMM Graduate School. Ethics and sustainability are integrated into marketing course curriculums at the IMM Graduate School to prepare future marketers to prioritise ethical considerations in their strategies.
To learn more about marketing to the youth, including their brand preferences and behaviours, watch out for the annual Sunday Times GenNext taking place on September 18 2024. For more information on GenNext, including advertising opportunities, contact Zandi NhlapoNhlapoZ@arena.africa.
The big take-out:
The big take-out: Younger children don’t have the critical thinking skills to recognise when they are being manipulated, which makes it easier for toy companies and other marketers to subtly influence their desires and behaviours without detection.
Toying with trust: how unethical marketing targets our youth
