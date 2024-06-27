News & Insights

Nedbank encourages South Africans to bank their time

Joe Public campaign highlights how the bank's innovative digital offerings help you save time and use it to purchase experiences that truly matter

27 June 2024 - 09:21
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The latest Nedbank campaign urges clients to #BankYourTime. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Nedbank campaign urges clients to #BankYourTime. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nedbank’s latest campaign introduces a game-changing concept for banking: enabling customers to bank their time, and not just their money. This approach is built on the powerful insight that time is more valuable than money.

“We are proud of how smart our digital offerings are, allowing people to save time. This campaign encourages you to do the things you don’t usually have the time to do,” says Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Nedbank Group marketing and corporate affairs.

Nedbank, together with Joe Public Johannesburg and Joe Public Durban, collaborated on a fully integrated campaign that has a digital commerce platform at its heart, allowing consumers to turn saved time into a currency.

The campaign is spearheaded by a film shot by Greg Gray of Romance Films. The emotive story depicts a man in his older years looking back at his younger self missing out on some of the most important moments in his life. He watches his youth unfold in front of him and admits that if he could go back, he would spend more time doing the things that really matter.

Watch the brand film:

Executive creative director at Joe Public Johannesburg, Martin Schlumpf, says: “We’re grateful to have such a brave client. It’s not often that you will hear a bank tell people that time is more valuable than money and that you should spend it wisely.” 

The mechanic behind the “Bank Your Time by Nedbank” campaign is to drive people to use Nedbank’s innovative digital products and start saving time — ranging from opening an investment account to applying for a credit card.

By making these purchases, clients can bank their time and choose to purchase experiences, not with their money but with their time. There is a wide range of experiences to choose from including a trip back home, a dance class or a family sho’t left.

“This campaign is a reminder that the currency of life’s most defining moments is far more valuable than money. Now South Africans can get the chance to spend it wisely,” says Brandon Govender, executive creative director at Joe Public Durban.

Follow the hashtag #SeeMoneyDifferently on social media.

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.

ALSO READ:

Joe Public lauded as MEA’s ‘Most Effective Independent Agency’

SPONSORED | Joe Public's ranking in the 2023 Global Effie Index cements its reputation for enabling growth through creativity
News & Insights
1 week ago

Chicken Licken shows you how to make your family proud with the Family Full House meal

SPONSORED | Joe Public's delightful new campaign does just that
News & Insights
2 months ago

Joe Public is SA's Best Agency to Work For

SPONSORED | Agency also takes the top spot as Most Creative Agency and Most Attractive Agency, says Scopen
News & Insights
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Nedbank encourages South Africans to bank their ...
News & Insights
2.
Decline of print media represents an adapt or die ...
News & Insights
3.
Embracing digital transformation in marketing
News & Insights
4.
Say hello to the Amazon opportunity
News & Insights
5.
Dominic Anschutz joins Rogerwilco board
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.