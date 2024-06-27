Nedbank encourages South Africans to bank their time

Nedbank’s latest campaign introduces a game-changing concept for banking: enabling customers to bank their time, and not just their money. This approach is built on the powerful insight that time is more valuable than money.

“We are proud of how smart our digital offerings are, allowing people to save time. This campaign encourages you to do the things you don’t usually have the time to do,” says Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Nedbank Group marketing and corporate affairs.

Nedbank, together with Joe Public Johannesburg and Joe Public Durban, collaborated on a fully integrated campaign that has a digital commerce platform at its heart, allowing consumers to turn saved time into a currency.

The campaign is spearheaded by a film shot by Greg Gray of Romance Films. The emotive story depicts a man in his older years looking back at his younger self missing out on some of the most important moments in his life. He watches his youth unfold in front of him and admits that if he could go back, he would spend more time doing the things that really matter.

Watch the brand film: