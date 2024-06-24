How happy are SA’s middle-class youth?

The huge problem of SA’s unemployed youth will rightly be at the centre of discourse during Youth Month. It’s not only that SA has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world — reported by Stats SA in Q1 of 2024 as 45.5% among people aged 15 to 34 years — but also that this intolerable rate is perpetually trending upwards.

At the sidelines though, there are also other conversations happening regarding the state of the nation’s youth. How are the lucky ones who have managed to enter the workforce actually faring? How are they living their lives? And how are they feeling about SA and their future here?

In the story of those who have attained a tertiary education, who are thankfully on career paths, who have joined the consumer class and become taxpayers, we get glimpses of the country SA could be if we could only expand and amplify opportunities for all our young people to develop their potential and be productive and contributing citizens — that's according to results of the latest BrandMapp survey of the country's mid- to top-income earners by consumer insights consultancy WhyFive.

“The BrandMapp universe focuses on roughly 13-million SA adults aged 18 years and up, living in households with a monthly income of R10,000 or more, and we estimate that about 5-million of them are aged between 18 and 35 years,” says Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp's director of storytelling.

“This is the country’s well-educated cohort of the youth market with 51% having already attained a tertiary qualification and 68% saying they're aiming to keep studying. Unlike so many of their peers in lower income groups, they have choices when it comes to the lives they want to lead and fulfil their aspirations.

“To be clear, the young BrandMapp respondents under 35 years are a picture-perfect representation of the demographic reality of SA in 2024 with 80% of them identifying as back adults, 10% as white, 7% as coloured and 3% as Indian/Asian.”

Aspirations

BrandMapp tells the current story of the mid-to-top income youth by contrasting their views and habits with those in the same income bracket who are over 35 years old.

When asked what they expect to be doing over the upcoming year, the younger generations reveal an understandably different life path from the older generations: 23% of them are looking forward to graduating this year, 40% are hoping to buy or upgrade their cars and 46% would really like to find a new or better job.