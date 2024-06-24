Dominic Anschutz joins Rogerwilco board

Award-winning digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has welcomed Dominic Anschutz to the board of its UK-based parent company, Rogerwilco Ltd.

Anschutz joins the UK board as a non-executive director, aiming to drive growth in the UK and EU markets and provide mentorship to the agency’s UK team.

“Joining the Rogerwilco board is a rewarding new chapter in my journey, and I am eager to contribute to the agency’s growth trajectory. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to amplify our presence in the UK and EU,” says Anschutz.

“It’s an honour to bring my passion for technology and innovation to a company that’s equally enthusiastic about driving success for its clients through digital innovation.”