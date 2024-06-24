Dominic Anschutz joins Rogerwilco board
The Microsoft director’s appointment will help grow the agency’s UK and EU footprint
Award-winning digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has welcomed Dominic Anschutz to the board of its UK-based parent company, Rogerwilco Ltd.
Anschutz joins the UK board as a non-executive director, aiming to drive growth in the UK and EU markets and provide mentorship to the agency’s UK team.
“Joining the Rogerwilco board is a rewarding new chapter in my journey, and I am eager to contribute to the agency’s growth trajectory. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to amplify our presence in the UK and EU,” says Anschutz.
“It’s an honour to bring my passion for technology and innovation to a company that’s equally enthusiastic about driving success for its clients through digital innovation.”
It’s an honour to bring my passion for technology and innovation to a company that’s equally enthusiastic about driving success for its clients through digital innovationDominic Anschutz on joining the Rogerwilco board
Anschutz’s appointment is backed by a wealth of experience. Presently Microsoft EMEA Data Center Strategy director, his journey began in SA, where he founded several successful tech start-ups, leveraging his product development and sales skills to guide them to successful exits. This impressive track record is a testament to his ability to drive growth and innovation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dominic to our board. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco.
“Dominic’s fresh perspective and critical thinking will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver exceptional results for our clients, ensuring we stay ahead in this dynamic industry.
“We’re particularly excited to have access to his insights into blending human intelligence with artificial intelligence — an area in which, through his role at Microsoft, he’s particularly well placed to guide us.”
Anschutz will also act as an adviser to Rogerwilco’s SA board, which includes Tom Fels, CEO of Animarem and former group MD of Machine_; Zimkhita Buwa, CEO of Intellinexus and former CEO of Quintica; Joe Hundah, ex-CEO of Econet and MD of MultiChoice Nigeria; and Robert de Rooy, founder of Creative Contracts.
This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.