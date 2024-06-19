News & Insights

Joe Public lauded as MEA’s ‘Most Effective Independent Agency’

Joe Public's ranking in the 2023 Global Effie Index cements its reputation for enabling growth through creativity

19 June 2024 - 08:54
Laurent Marty, Joe Public's group chief strategic officer. Picture: Joe Public
Effie Worldwide recently announced the 2023 Global Effie Index, which ranks the agencies, brands and marketers behind the world’s most effective marketing.

Joe Public, one of SA's leading brand and communications groups, was named the “Most Effective Independent Agency” in Africa and the Middle East.

“It’s an absolute honour,” says Laurent Marty, Joe Public’s group chief strategic officer. “This achievement strongly aligns with our purpose of growth through the power of creativity. We’re proud of our people and our clients who made this possible.” 

The Global Effie Index analyses more than 4,000 finalists and winning entries from eligible Effie Awards around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

“The Global Effie Index has become the gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness,” says Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide. “The companies and brands at the top of our rankings demonstrate the highest commitment to effectiveness. No matter what their business challenge, they all have one thing in common — they continue to drive tangible successes for their brands.”

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.

