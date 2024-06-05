The deadline to enter this year’s Effie Awards South Africa has been extended to Thursday June 13 to give agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups more time to get their entries ready.
Entries must be submitted exclusively via the Effie Awards SA website. It must be done timeously; acceptance of entries via the portal will close promptly at midnight on the day. Full details of how to enter, including details about the categories and entry requirements, are available via the Effie Awards SA entry portal here.
The first round of judging will take place on Tuesday July 9, with the second and final round scheduled for Thursday August 1. The Grand Effie judging session, at which a select panel of judges will deliberate about whether to award a Grand Effie, will take place a week before the Effie Gala event.
Effie South Africa 2024 deadline extended
June 13 is now the last day for entries to be submitted
For more information on the 2024 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.
