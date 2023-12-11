Reputational risk: reframing compliance and board oversight

In the complex landscape of modern business, where legal frameworks and ethical considerations are interconnected and increasingly important, the role of compliance and the oversight function of boards are integral to sustaining the integrity and reputation of organisations.
Company reputation has the power to shape public perceptions and support strong stakeholder relationships, and ultimately affects a company’s ability to grow sustainably over the long term. No matter the industry, product, customer or size, a company's brand, as the physical manifestation of that reputation, is increasingly its single most important and valuable asset.
Companies are generally aware of the penalties that may apply when they don’t comply with legal or regulatory requirements — in the form of fines, sanctions or legal action. But few companies consider the effect on their most valuable intangible asset, namely the brand.
One of the reasons may be that companies don’t typically monetise the value of their reputation. According to leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance the global top 500 most valuable brands are worth a cumulative $8-trillion in 2023. In addition to fines or other penalties, that’s $8-trillion at risk when companies don’t comply with the legal, regulatory or ethical standards that are expected of modern organisations today.
Brand and integrated risk management go hand in hand
Let’s demonstrate this by way of two well-known case studies.
US financial services company Wells Fargo was embroiled in a scandal in late 2016 when it became known that employees had fraudulently created an estimated 3,5-million fake accounts to meet sales targets. According to Brand Finance research, the bank incurred an estimated $3,5bn in direct costs related to this — including fines, legal action and customer and shareholder compensation.
Beyond this direct impact, Wells Fargo has gone from being one of the most trusted brands, with a very strong reputation, to having the lowest reputation score of all the big American banks. And the effect on brand value has been even more than the hard costs, dropping from $44bn in 2016 to $32bn by 2023. That’s a loss of $12bn in intangible brand value, which is more than three times the direct cost of the failure to comply with legal, regulatory and ethical standards and has a lasting and insurmountable effect on the company’s performance.
In 2018, vehicle manufacturer Nissan faced significant reputational damage as a result of misconduct at board level when chair and CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested on charges of financial misconduct. The case had far-reaching consequences for the company. In addition to paying $22m in fines to Japan’s Financial Services Agency, and $15m to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, there were consequences of noncompliance with regulatory requirements that substantially affected the company’s leadership, corporate governance and reputation.
According to Brand Finance’s research, the Nissan brand has lost almost $9bn in value since this incident, dropping from $19bn in 2018 to $10bn in 2023. Five years on, the company’s reputation remains well below industry norms and its financial performance has yet to recover to 2018 levels.
As these two case studies clearly illustrate, reputational risks that can shake the business to its core can often shake the brand to its core. Well-managed reputational risks equal well-managed brands. In fact, integrated risk management and brand management are arguably one and the same.
Boards should also care about their company’s reputation
Compliance professionals, as custodians of legal adherence and ethical behaviour, have a profound effect on how a company’s reputation is perceived by its stakeholders and the wider public.
Yet risk and reputation management is not simply a business and operational responsibility of management and the compliance team, it is also a governance issue that is squarely in the oversight responsibility of the board.
The oversight function of the board of directors has never been more critical and challenging than it is today. In spite of that, board members are often not that comfortable with the intangible components of reputation. A possible reason may be that reputational risks are all quite difficult to quantify until they materialise, and many of the benefits of a well-managed reputation are intangible and talk to events that may, or may not, happen in the future.
However, research tells us that intangible assets have a disproportionate effect on company value and the potential of the company to continue growing value into the future.
The intangible, or emotional, dimensions of reputation include factors such as the visibility and accessibility of leaders as well as the company’s social licence and its presence (both positive and negative) in the media. These dimensions tend to be driven by the feelings, perceptions and opinions of stakeholders and are often tough to measure, harder to manage and normally dependent on the ethical and compliant behaviours of people (especially leaders) in the company.
It is this latter part of reputational risk management that, in my experience, is the hardest part to quantify and explain to stakeholders.
Progressive companies increasingly embrace reputational risk management as part of their commitment to ethical practices and cultivating purpose-led values and culture. However, there are still far too many organisations that view compliance and reputational risk management in a negative light — as bureaucracy, complexity, or, at worst, something to be worked around. Think of recent South African examples such as Steinhoff or Tongaat Hulett, where noncompliance led to devastating consequences for the companies, their stakeholders and their reputations.
There is an opportunity to further evolve the narrative on compliance and reputational risk management, by focusing on the total value that is protected when companies adhere to ethical, legal and regulatory requirements. Brand Finance values South Africa’s 100 most valuable brands at R695bn, and leaders need to understand the potential for significant effect on one of their most valuable assets — their brand.
Reframing compliance and the role of the board
Compliance professionals need to be recognised for their role in safeguarding brand value for their companies. The long-term effect of reputation risk goes beyond fines, bad press or legal actions, and without a strong compliance function an organisation is like the blindfolded man: any step may lead to disaster.
Board members, on the other hand, need to become more comfortable with the intangible dimensions of reputation. A possible way of doing this is by quantifying reputational risk in terms that boards understand, ideally by putting a financial value on the reputation (through the brand) and the value to be gained — or potentially lost — through a reputation event.
A more engaged board, when it comes to dealing with reputational matters, sends a clear message to management and employees that comprehensive reputational risk management is not an impediment to the conducting of business nor a mere supplement to a firm’s overall compliance programme. It is, instead, an integral component of strategy, culture and business operations.
Brand practitioner Jenny Moore is the director of strategy and insights at Brand Finance Africa.
The big take-out: Reputation risks that can shake the business to its core can often shake the brand to its core. Integrated risk management and brand management are arguably one and the same.
Reputational risk: reframing compliance and board oversight
The company’s brand is its most valuable asset, and protecting it is vitally important
In the complex landscape of modern business, where legal frameworks and ethical considerations are interconnected and increasingly important, the role of compliance and the oversight function of boards are integral to sustaining the integrity and reputation of organisations.
Company reputation has the power to shape public perceptions and support strong stakeholder relationships, and ultimately affects a company’s ability to grow sustainably over the long term. No matter the industry, product, customer or size, a company's brand, as the physical manifestation of that reputation, is increasingly its single most important and valuable asset.
Companies are generally aware of the penalties that may apply when they don’t comply with legal or regulatory requirements — in the form of fines, sanctions or legal action. But few companies consider the effect on their most valuable intangible asset, namely the brand.
One of the reasons may be that companies don’t typically monetise the value of their reputation. According to leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance the global top 500 most valuable brands are worth a cumulative $8-trillion in 2023. In addition to fines or other penalties, that’s $8-trillion at risk when companies don’t comply with the legal, regulatory or ethical standards that are expected of modern organisations today.
Brand and integrated risk management go hand in hand
Let’s demonstrate this by way of two well-known case studies.
US financial services company Wells Fargo was embroiled in a scandal in late 2016 when it became known that employees had fraudulently created an estimated 3,5-million fake accounts to meet sales targets. According to Brand Finance research, the bank incurred an estimated $3,5bn in direct costs related to this — including fines, legal action and customer and shareholder compensation.
Beyond this direct impact, Wells Fargo has gone from being one of the most trusted brands, with a very strong reputation, to having the lowest reputation score of all the big American banks. And the effect on brand value has been even more than the hard costs, dropping from $44bn in 2016 to $32bn by 2023. That’s a loss of $12bn in intangible brand value, which is more than three times the direct cost of the failure to comply with legal, regulatory and ethical standards and has a lasting and insurmountable effect on the company’s performance.
In 2018, vehicle manufacturer Nissan faced significant reputational damage as a result of misconduct at board level when chair and CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested on charges of financial misconduct. The case had far-reaching consequences for the company. In addition to paying $22m in fines to Japan’s Financial Services Agency, and $15m to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, there were consequences of noncompliance with regulatory requirements that substantially affected the company’s leadership, corporate governance and reputation.
According to Brand Finance’s research, the Nissan brand has lost almost $9bn in value since this incident, dropping from $19bn in 2018 to $10bn in 2023. Five years on, the company’s reputation remains well below industry norms and its financial performance has yet to recover to 2018 levels.
As these two case studies clearly illustrate, reputational risks that can shake the business to its core can often shake the brand to its core. Well-managed reputational risks equal well-managed brands. In fact, integrated risk management and brand management are arguably one and the same.
Boards should also care about their company’s reputation
Compliance professionals, as custodians of legal adherence and ethical behaviour, have a profound effect on how a company’s reputation is perceived by its stakeholders and the wider public.
Yet risk and reputation management is not simply a business and operational responsibility of management and the compliance team, it is also a governance issue that is squarely in the oversight responsibility of the board.
The oversight function of the board of directors has never been more critical and challenging than it is today. In spite of that, board members are often not that comfortable with the intangible components of reputation. A possible reason may be that reputational risks are all quite difficult to quantify until they materialise, and many of the benefits of a well-managed reputation are intangible and talk to events that may, or may not, happen in the future.
However, research tells us that intangible assets have a disproportionate effect on company value and the potential of the company to continue growing value into the future.
The intangible, or emotional, dimensions of reputation include factors such as the visibility and accessibility of leaders as well as the company’s social licence and its presence (both positive and negative) in the media. These dimensions tend to be driven by the feelings, perceptions and opinions of stakeholders and are often tough to measure, harder to manage and normally dependent on the ethical and compliant behaviours of people (especially leaders) in the company.
It is this latter part of reputational risk management that, in my experience, is the hardest part to quantify and explain to stakeholders.
Progressive companies increasingly embrace reputational risk management as part of their commitment to ethical practices and cultivating purpose-led values and culture. However, there are still far too many organisations that view compliance and reputational risk management in a negative light — as bureaucracy, complexity, or, at worst, something to be worked around. Think of recent South African examples such as Steinhoff or Tongaat Hulett, where noncompliance led to devastating consequences for the companies, their stakeholders and their reputations.
There is an opportunity to further evolve the narrative on compliance and reputational risk management, by focusing on the total value that is protected when companies adhere to ethical, legal and regulatory requirements. Brand Finance values South Africa’s 100 most valuable brands at R695bn, and leaders need to understand the potential for significant effect on one of their most valuable assets — their brand.
Reframing compliance and the role of the board
Compliance professionals need to be recognised for their role in safeguarding brand value for their companies. The long-term effect of reputation risk goes beyond fines, bad press or legal actions, and without a strong compliance function an organisation is like the blindfolded man: any step may lead to disaster.
Board members, on the other hand, need to become more comfortable with the intangible dimensions of reputation. A possible way of doing this is by quantifying reputational risk in terms that boards understand, ideally by putting a financial value on the reputation (through the brand) and the value to be gained — or potentially lost — through a reputation event.
A more engaged board, when it comes to dealing with reputational matters, sends a clear message to management and employees that comprehensive reputational risk management is not an impediment to the conducting of business nor a mere supplement to a firm’s overall compliance programme. It is, instead, an integral component of strategy, culture and business operations.
Brand practitioner Jenny Moore is the director of strategy and insights at Brand Finance Africa.
The big take-out: Reputation risks that can shake the business to its core can often shake the brand to its core. Integrated risk management and brand management are arguably one and the same.
CMO and CFO collaboration: A dynamic partnership for marketing effectiveness
Bad times can’t keep SA down as brand value hits $215bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.