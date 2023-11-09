GUERRILLA ADVERTISING
Boks fume over Eskort ad blitz
Saru didn’t see the joke in Eskort’s cooler box ad
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Eskort’s Springbok-themed guerrilla marketing campaign — a runaway success, despite the legal wrangles — is prompting debate in the ad industry about brand association with national sports teams.
Eskort, maker of bacon and polony among other pork products, launched a through-the-line campaign in August to promote its cooler box product, the “Springbox”. This coincided with the beginning of the Rugby World Cup...
