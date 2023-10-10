Pamro’s 2023 conference unpacked Africa’s changing media landscape

The 2023 Pamro Conference took place in Morocco. Picture: SUPPLIED/DStv MEDIA SALES
Themed “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the media landscape in Africa”, the renowned Pamro conference was held recently at the Sofitel Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco.
The event celebrated its 24th iteration in partnership with DStv Media Sales, Nielsen, Borderless Access, Ipsos, Ornico, Plus 94 Research, E-Tabs, Integrate and Arena Events.
The annual conference is an opportunity for media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives to share current research methodologies, best practices, challenges, successes and failures.
Joe Otin, the master of ceremonies and CEO of The Collective, a digital advertising agency that provides major brands with creative and media services, said the world is ripe for a new creative revolution.
He attributed this to universal access to the internet, the development of e-commerce, an oversupply of research and data collection methods to generate insights, a growing population, increased competition, the unprecedented number of targeted messages, and increased levels of education and production globally.
Kunal Panja, research and insight lead for Africa and Europe at Borderless Access, and Nosipho Gama, executive head of department for business enablement at DStv Media Sales, presented a joint paper titled “Brighter prospects for the African consumer”.
Africa’s growth is poised to outpace Asia as the world’s fastest-growing region with expectations the continent will contribute 38% of the world’s population in due course.
Technology is transforming the lifestyle and behaviour of consumers, said Panja. It has also made it possible for brands to reach consumers anywhere, at any time. However, brands also need to connect with consumers in an nonintrusive way.
The lines between quantitative and qualitative research have become blurred in a drive to achieve faster iterative and more efficient insights.
People will use virtual reality to feel like they’re part of the shows they watch ... and streaming services like Netflix will become more popular than regular TV
Kunal Panja, research and insight lead for Africa and Europe, Borderless Access
Panja predicted that there will be significant changes in TV and entertainment in the next decade as a result of new technologies.
“People will use virtual reality to feel like they’re part of the shows they watch. The shows will be more personalised, based on what each person likes, and streaming services like Netflix will become more popular than regular TV,” he said.
As a result of these shifts, he said it’s paramount that research is ready and prepared for future media and technology advancements.
Gama said consumers are facing economic challenges which are affecting DStv. In SA, persistent load-shedding is having an outsize impact on businesses and consumers. DStv is connecting directly with consumers in an unintrusive way with the help of market research company Borderless Access, which uses always-on and pre-profiled online panellists to help the broadcaster understand media consumption habits.
Africa, with its rapidly growing youth population, is the last frontier for marketers. Despite being a much-loved brand in Africa, DStv can expect more competition.
Melissa Webb, a senior client director at Human8, delivered a paper titled “Unleashing Africa’s potential within the media and entertainment space”.
Seamlessly blending the physical and digital world, GenZ thrives in the social media realm with platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram playing a central role in their lives. This digital-native generation not only wants entertainment and creative expression but also uses social media for digital activism.
This is a year of transition: consumers are under an unprecedented amount of pressure and are looking to brands to create genuine connections. Webb's research focused on what matters most to consumers.
Consumers are under an unprecedented amount of pressure and are looking to brands to create genuine connections
It discovered that people are searching for deeper meaning in their lives and want to be part of a bigger narrative. They also want communication that energises them. The research revealed emerging, expanding, nascent and niche trends.
Paul Ruston, business development director at Ipsos MediaCell, delivered a presentation on cracking cross-media measurement, including findings on resilience and innovation.
Advancements in technology and changes in behaviour have made understanding cross-media use a priority for audience measurement. Ruston's presentation, which included insights from cross-media service Ipsos on how users are consuming media by platform, offered a view on how measurement may evolve and future opportunities for the region.
Ditsotlhe Ketlogetswe, MD of Venture Bliss, discussed Botswana’s audience measurement survey, which ascertains the country’s TV and radio universe, in addition to a full overview of all media in Botswana and lifestyle and brand usage.
TAM Media Research’s Nitin Kamat and Tejas Naik provided findings from India on the effective use of return measurement data in a presentation titled “Building blocks for adapting change in Africa’s video content research”.
The final presentation of the first day of the conference was presented by Benjamin Rietti, a director at E-Tabs, and focused on meeting highly demanding reporting needs through automation in a presentation titled “Size does not matter”.
This article was sponsored by Pamro.
