Podcasts popular, but not their ads

While podcasts are finding more traction in South Africa, only a minority of listeners are receptive to advertising via the medium.
A global study by YouGov suggests just one in seven listeners find ads in podcasts to be interesting and not intrusive.
PwC’s Media Outlook says the South African podcast market is forecast to be up to 19-million monthly listeners by 2024. Advertising is estimated to be worth R302m.
The YouGov study says one in five listeners finds podcast ads intrusive but listens to them anyway.
And 14% say that while they do not find them particularly intrusive, they don’t find them particularly interesting either.
