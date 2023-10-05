Warming up to the power of podcasts

Mark Botha, head of digital at Mediamark, reflects on the podcast medium which, despite its significant international growth over the years, is only starting to gain traction in SA.

One can draw parallels to the mobile medium’s evolution and, while I may be giving away my age, there was a stage when everyone was proclaiming, “this is the year of mobile” and it never really seemed to come.

However, if you look at the remarkable surge of mobile as a platform for internet access in recent years, with up to 85% of traffic on many publishers' platforms originating from mobile devices, it's clear that mobile has not only arrived but has exceeded our wildest expectations. It's safe to assume that podcasts will follow a similar upward trajectory, and there are a number of good reasons why podcasts are on the rise:

1. Accessibility

South Africans love their mobile phones. A recent DataReportal report indicates that we have nearly double the number of cellular mobile connections in SA than we have people — clocking in at 112.7-million in early 2023.

This surge is driving the use of mobile devices for listening to podcasts. Mediamark has seen this across its platforms with over 80% of podcast sessions happening on the mobile phone. You can also listen to podcasts on smart speakers and the desktop of your connected TV, highlighting the convenience and accessibility of this medium.

2. Something for everyone

The beauty of digital is that it is a global medium, and everyone has access. With an abundance of local and international podcast content, listeners are spoilt for choice. You have the freedom to listen to the content that interests you, unlike traditional linear media consumption.

3. Tune in at your own time, in your own way

A lot of people stream podcasts, but there is no reason you can't download them while you have access to the boss's Wi-Fi and then listen to it when you aren’t connected. That way you can listen while you’re having a run, lying next to the pool, or even during load-shedding — it’s always at your fingertips no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

4. Podcasts are here to help

Podcasts add value to people’s lives — they educate, make you laugh, and can stimulate debate. It’s also great to see an increase in multilingual podcasts.

5. Advertising to engaged audiences

The upside to advertising in podcasts is that the content is focused; it can be matched up well with your brand and you have the listeners' undivided attention.

While there are some advertising formulas which seem to be doing a decent job, we see podcast producers consistently experimenting with novel advertising approaches. Podcasts offer a highly personal experience, so implementing traditional advertising formats can be disruptive and potentially affect the listening experience and the audience's perception of your brand.