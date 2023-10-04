The theme of the 2023 AdFocus Awards is 'the alchemy of AI, data and DNA'. Picture: Supplied
Time is running out to win a full-colour, full-page print ad in this year’s AdFocus publication for your agency or charity, plus a six-month subscription to the FM.
All you have to do to be in line for the prize is to complete a quick, anonymous survey giving your thoughts about how artificial intelligence is being used, what its impact on ad agencies is and where to next.
AdFocus 2023 will look at the way agencies are melding the human element and science to fortify the ad industry’s place in the client’s world.
“The advertising and communications industry was once all about the space between observed facts and human intuition; it had a mystery and an allure to it. Then it became all about science, moving away from the magic. Its current challenge, and greatest opportunity, is how it redefines the role of the human element amid all this radical change.” says Luca Gallarelli, CEO of TBWA/SA and AdFocus chair.
Survey responses are confidential and will not be linked to your name or organisation. The findings will be analysed in total and will be published in the 2023 edition of AdFocus.
Complete the 2023 AdFocus survey and stand a chance to win a free ad in AdFocus
Time is running out to win a full-colour, full-page print ad in this year’s AdFocus publication for your agency or charity, plus a six-month subscription to the FM.
All you have to do to be in line for the prize is to complete a quick, anonymous survey giving your thoughts about how artificial intelligence is being used, what its impact on ad agencies is and where to next.
AdFocus 2023 will look at the way agencies are melding the human element and science to fortify the ad industry’s place in the client’s world.
“The advertising and communications industry was once all about the space between observed facts and human intuition; it had a mystery and an allure to it. Then it became all about science, moving away from the magic. Its current challenge, and greatest opportunity, is how it redefines the role of the human element amid all this radical change.” says Luca Gallarelli, CEO of TBWA/SA and AdFocus chair.
Survey responses are confidential and will not be linked to your name or organisation. The findings will be analysed in total and will be published in the 2023 edition of AdFocus.
Start the survey here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.