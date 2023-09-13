Shifting legacy thinking in marketing

A recently published white paper argues that CEOs and chief marketing officers need to fundamentally change the way they do business to engage consumers in the same way as they were able to do in the past.
The authors, Point Group CEO Dermot Latimer and strategy director Carla Gontier, say they were motivated to write the paper after encountering numerous clients who were keen to embrace new ways of working to transform the way they do business through marketing but were hampered by traditional thinking in their organisations. The white paper identifies trends and critical focus areas to shift how marketers behave so they can effect real change.
“Our aim is to highlight some of these issues, and forge a path forward to changing organisational mindsets, positioning marketing as a critical business function, built on long-term and short-term thinking.”
The authors explain that Covid changed consumer behaviour, not least of which are the shifting brand loyalties and a much stronger pivot to online commerce in unique and drastic ways. Consumers began rethinking needs vs wants, and redefined how they shop, live and behave.
“Not only is there a need to change how to reach customers in new ways, but the ways in which customers behave have impacted how and what we do as businesses. The challenge is that marketing has historically been the poor cousin to the C-suite. Chief marketing officers are hired to make an impact, yet not given the tools to effect that impact.”
Latimer and Gontier point out that the increased need for personalisation of offers and marketing, and the demand for sophisticated tools, technologies and systems to reach people at the right place with the right messaging, have put increased pressure on marketing departments.
Among the big issues facing marketing, they say, is legacy thinking, which hampers the effectiveness of marketers while the structure and execution of marketing departments need to fundamentally shift.
“One of the greatest challenges we have noted is that chief marketing officers are simply not trusted when it comes to effecting business strategy. They are mandated to make short-term gains.”
The authors explain that the only way out of the zone of uncertainty is through it. “You have to muddle through the difficult path of data, finding out which technology works for your business, trying and testing multiple theories of what works and doesn’t.”
Among the solutions they suggest is that brands need to be more things to more people who have higher expectations for them across a number of touchpoints. “By prioritising the needs and interests of customers over the long term, businesses can establish trust and loyalty, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth marketing.”
Other solutions include defining long-term goals and key performance indicators, defining customers effectively and selling ideas in a language that speaks to the CEO.
The big take-out:
One of the biggest challenges facing chief marketing officers is that they are not trusted when it comes to effecting business strategy. Instead, they’re mandated to make short-term gains.
Shifting legacy thinking in marketing
The only way out of the zone of uncertainty is through it, says a new white paper
